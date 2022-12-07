BWF World Tour Finals live updates: HS Prannoy takes on Kodai Naraoka in Group A clash
Follow live updates as HS Prannoy takes on Kodai Naraoka in the men’s singles group A match.
Live updates
Group A, HS Prannoy 7-15 Kodai Naraoka: Prannoy is struggling for rhythm, especially with his pushes to the back court. This is a great run of points from 6-7.
Group A, HS Prannoy 7-11 Kodai Naraoka: Kodai loves playing the hustle game, sending the shuttles back repeatedly, has a wonderful movement on court... Prannoy, if he is not at his 100%, will have to keep rallies short and sharp. A nice smash winner to start proceedings after the break, that will help.
Group A, HS Prannoy 6-11 Kodai Naraoka: Prannoy loses a review and next rally, pushes the shuttle long... handy lead for Naraoka at the mid-game interval.
Group A, HS Prannoy 6-8 Kodai Naraoka: Prannoy’s movement seems alright here in the opening stages, not too sharp but not too hampered either. Nice rallies in the last few points.
Group A, HS Prannoy 4-6 Kodai Naraoka: A strong start by Naraoka, but Prannoy lets out a big roar as he plays a lovely spinning shot at the net for a winner. Closing the gap down. The Indian has heavy strapping on his right knee, he had an injury in the last tournament he played on tour.
Group A, HS Prannoy vs Kodai Naraoka: Live updates will begin shortly, warmups are done.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of badminton from the BWF Tour Finals. HS Prannoy is the only Indian in action at the season-ending tournament after PV Sindhu withdrew through injury.
Prannoy (world No 12) was drawn alongside world No 1 Axelsen in Group A, and the two seeded players will be joined by China’s Lu Guang Zu (world No 17) and Japan’s Kodai Naraoka (world No 14) to complete the quartet.
Prannoy is making his debut in the prestigious season-ending tournament on the BWF World Tour and will fancy his chances of finishing top two in the group.
