Arjun Singh Cheema of Punjab and Shital Preetam Desai of Maharashtra won the men’s and women’s 50m pistol titles at the 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions, at the MP Shooting Academy range in Bhopal.

Arjun shot 564 and Shital 543 to top their respective fields.

Aniket Khidse (560) of Maharashtra won the silver behind Arjun in the Men’s free pistol while former India international Amanpreet Singh (557) representing ONGC won bronze.

Arjun made it a double gold for himself, partnering Tinjit Dhanota and Akshay Jain to win the team gold in the event as well.

In the women’s free pistol, Haryana’s Divanshi (540) and Karnataka’s Divya TS (536) won silver and bronze behind Shital.

The team gold in the event was however captured by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police comprising Kavita Dhoundiyal, Aastha Sharma and KU Nishu.