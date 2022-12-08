India tour of Bangladesh 2022 Watch: Rohit Sharma, batting at No 9 due to an injury, nearly takes India home against Bangladesh Rohit Sharma’s half century late in the chase wasn’t enough for India as Bangladesh clinched the series 2-0. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago India's Rohit Sharma batting in second ODI vs Bangladesh | AFP A valiant effort from the Hitman in vain 🇮🇳🫡@ImRo45 used all his might despite his injury to overcome a mountain of a target only to fall 5 runs short in the end 💪🏏How do you rate the captain’s brave cameo from 1️⃣ - 🔥?#BANvIND #SonySportsNetwork #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/qtqpgxGIno— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 7, 2022 ‘Deserving win for Bangladesh’ –Reactions as hosts hold their nerve to clinch ODI series InboxWatch match highlights here: Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bangladesh Rohit Sharma India India vs Bangladesh