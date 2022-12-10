It was a Moroccan miracle, a moment in history for African football. Never before in the nine-decade history of the tournament had an African team qualified for the semifinals at a Fifa World Cup.
Enter, the Atlas Lions.
Morocco became the first African team ever to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup after defeating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday.
Fifa World Cup: Morocco down Portugal in QF, become first ever African team to reach semifinal
Youssef En-Nesyri’s first-half header secured a historic win for Morocco, who will play defending champions France or England for a place in the final.
Morocco have surpassed the three other African sides to reach the quarter-finals – Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010.
Here are some reactions to the famous win (and there is only one place to start):