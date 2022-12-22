World Cup winners Argentina have risen to second in the FIFA rankings with quarter-finalists Brazil still top, the global governing body announced on Thursday.

Lionel Messi’s side, who lifted the trophy in Qatar on Sunday, move up one place, as do runners-up France, who are now third, with Belgium dropping to fourth.

Last weekend’s final was decided on penalties and if one side had won the match after 90 minutes then, according to FIFA regulations, they would have gone above Brazil.

Croatia have moved from 12th to 7th after finishing third in the tournament with fourth-placed Morocco now 11th as the highest positioned African nation.

FIFA rankings top 10 (men’s football):

1. Brazil 1840.77 points

2. Argentina 1838.38

3. France 1823.39

4. Belgium 1781.30

5. England 1774.19

6. Netherlands 1740.92

7. Croatia 1727.62

8. Italy 1723.56

9. Portugal 1702.54

10. Spain 1692.71