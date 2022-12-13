The player auction list for Indian Premier League 2023 is out with a total of 405 cricketers up for recruitment in Kochi on 23 December, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

Initially, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players. Then 36 additional players were requested by teams, which are added into the final list which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the IPL 2023 Auction, the league said.

IPL 2023: Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots Franchise Salary cap available (Rs.) Overall available Slots Overseas Slots available CSK 20.45 7 2 DC 19.45 5 2 GT 19.25 7 3 KKR 7.05 11 3 LSG 23.35 10 4 MI 20.55 9 3 PBKS 32.2 9 3 RCB 8.75 7 2 RR 13.2 9 4 SRH 42.25 13 4 Total 206.5 87 30

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations.

If the teams decide to fill up their rosters, a maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

As is normally the case, Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket.

Here’s a look at the players who are in the highest base price bracket:

Players with Rs 2 crore base price Player Country Specialism Previous IPLTeam(s) C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh Rilee Rossouw South Africa BATSMAN RCB Capped 200 Kane Williamson New Zealand BATSMAN SRH Capped 200 Sam Curran England ALL-ROUNDER KXIP, CSK Capped 200 Cameron Green Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 Jason Holder West Indies ALL-ROUNDER CSK, KKR, SRH, LSG Capped 200 Ben Stokes England ALL-ROUNDER RPSG, RR Capped 200 Tom Banton England WICKETKEEPER KKR Capped 200 Nicholas Pooran West Indies WICKETKEEPER PBKS, SRH Capped 200 Phil Salt England WICKETKEEPER Capped 200 Chris Jordan England BOWLER RCB, SRH, PBKS, CSK Capped 200 Adam Milne New Zealand BOWLER MI, RCB, CSK Capped 200 Adil Rashid England BOWLER PBKS Capped 200 Travis Head Australia BATSMAN RCB Capped 200 Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa BATSMAN RR Capped 200 Jimmy Neesham New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER DD, KXIP, MI, RR Capped 200 Chris Lynn Australia BATSMAN DCH, KKR, MI Capped 200 Jamie Overton England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 Craig Overton England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 Tymal Mills England BOWLER RCB, MI Capped 200

A total of 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

Players with Rs 1.5 crore base price Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh Harry Brook England Capped 150 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh KKR, SRH Capped 150 Jhye Richardson Australia PBKS Capped 150 Adam Zampa Australia RPSG, RCB Capped 150 Will Jacks England Capped 150 Dawid Malan England PBKS Capped 150 Sherfane Rutherford West Indies DC, MI, RR, RCB Capped 150 Riley Meredith Australia PBKS, MI Capped 150 Jason Roy England GL, DC, SRH, GT Capped 150 Sean Abbott Australia RCB, SRH Capped 150 Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia MI,DD, RCB, KKR, RR Capped 150

Players with Rs 1 crore base price Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh Mayank Agarwal India RCB, DD, RPSG, PBKS Capped 100 Joe Root England Capped 100 Heinrich Klaasen South Africa RCB, RR Capped 100 Akeal Hosein West Indies Capped 100 Mujeeb Rahman Afghanistan KXIP, SRH Capped 100 Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa RCB, RR Capped 100 Manish Pandey India MI, RCB,PWI, KKR, SRH, LSG Capped 100 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand RR Capped 100 Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan SRH, KKR Capped 100 Kyle Jamieson New Zealand RCB Capped 100 Shai Hope West Indies Capped 100 Tom Latham New Zealand Capped 100 Michael Bracewell New Zealand Capped 100 Andrew Tye Australia GL, KXIP, RR, LSG Capped 100 Luke Wood England Capped 100 David Wiese Namibia RCB Associate 100 Moises Henriques Australia KKR, DD, RCB, SRH, PBKS Capped 100 Matt Henry New Zealand KXIP Capped 100 Roston Chase West Indies Capped 100 Rahkeem Cornwall West Indies Capped 100

At Rs 75 lakh base price, there are only overseas players.

Players with Rs 75 lakh base price Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh Reece Topley England Capped 75 Wayne Parnell South Africa PWI, DD Capped 75 Daniel Sams Australia DC, RCB, MI Capped 75 Joshua Philippe Australia RCB Capped 75 Ish Sodhi New Zealand RR Capped 75 Tom Curran England KKR, RR, DC Capped 75 Darcy Short Australia RR Capped 75 David Payne England Capped 75 Carlos Brathwaite West Indies DD, SRH, KKR Capped 75

Former captain in the league Ajinkya Rahane, red-hot Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza have listed at Rs 50 lakh base price.

Players with Rs 50 lakh base price Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh Ajinkya Rahane India MI, RPSG, RR, DC, KKR Capped 50 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe Capped 50 Odean Smith West Indies PBKS Capped 50 Litton Das Bangladesh Capped 50 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka Capped 50 Ishant Sharma India KKR, DCH, SRH, RPSG, KXIP, DC Capped 50 Jaydev Unadkat India KKR, RCB, DD, RPS, RR, MI Capped 50 Mayank Markande India RR, MI Capped 50 Mandeep Singh India KKR, RCB, PBKS, DC Capped 50 Paul Stirling Ireland Capped 50 Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka Capped 50 Romario Shepherd West Indies SRH Capped 50 Taskin Ahmed Bangladesh Capped 50 Dushmanta Chameera Sri Lanka LSG Capped 50 Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe Capped 50 Sandeep Sharma India SRH, PBKS Capped 50 Johnson Charles West Indies Capped 50 Andre Fletcher West Indies Capped 50 Ben Mcdermott Australia Capped 50 Lorcan Tucker Ireland Capped 50 Piyush Chawla India KXIP, KKR, CSK, MI Capped 50 Amit Mishra India DCH, SRH, DC Capped 50 Shahbaz Nadeem India SRH, DD, RCB, LSG Capped 50 Reeza Hendricks South Africa Capped 50 Christiaan Jonker South Africa Capped 50 Brandon King West Indies Capped 50 Karun Nair India RCB, DD, KXIP, KKR, RR Capped 50 Pathum Nissaanka Sri Lanka Capped 50 Gurkeerat Singh India KXIP, DD, RCB, KKR, GT Capped 50 Harry Tector Ireland Capped 50 Najibullah Zadran Afghanistan Capped 50 Qais Ahmad Afghanistan Capped 50 Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka Capped 50 Dominic Drakes West Indies GT Capped 50 George Garton England RCB Capped 50 Chamika Karunaratne Sri Lanka KKR Capped 50 Sandeep Warrier India KKR Capped 50 Ben Dwarshuis Australia KXIP, DC Capped 50 Richard Gleeson England Capped 50 Naveen Ul Haq Afghanistan Capped 50 Lahiru Kumara Sri Lanka Capped 50 Joshua Little Ireland Capped 50 Dilshan Madushanka Sri Lanka Capped 50 Mohit Sharma India KXIP,CSK,DC Capped 50 Billy Stanlake Australia RCB, SRH Capped 50 Afif Hossain Bangladesh Capped 50 Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand CSK, RCB Capped 50 Sisanda Magala South Africa Capped 50 Dhananjaya Silva Sri Lanka Capped 50 Dunith Wellalage Sri Lanka Capped 50 Varun Aaron India DD, RCB, KXIP, RR, GT Capped 50 Sheldon Cottrel West Indies KXIP Capped 50 Daryn Dupavillon South Africa Capped 50 Dhawal Kulkarni India MI,GL,RR Capped 50 Barinder Sran India RR, SRH, KXIP, MI Capped 50 Glenton Stuurman South Africa Capped 50 Fabian Allen West Indies SRH, PBKS, MI Capped 50 Karim Janat Afghanistan Capped 50 Keshav Maharaj South Africa Capped 50 Pawan Negi India CSK, RCB, DD, KKR Capped 50 Keemo Paul West Indies DC Capped 50

As is usually the case, the most number of players are listed at Rs 20 lakh base price.

Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh Shubham Khajuria India Uncapped 20 Rohan Kunnummal India Uncapped 20 Chethan L.R. India Uncapped 20 Shaik Rasheed India Uncapped 20 Anmolpreet Singh India MI Uncapped 20 Himmat Singh India RCB Uncapped 20 Corbin Bosch South Africa RR Uncapped 20 Priyam Garg India SRH Uncapped 20 Saurabh Kumar India Uncapped 20 Vivrant Sharma India Uncapped 20 Nishant Sindhu India Uncapped 20 Sanvir Singh India Uncapped 20 Shashank Singh India DD, RR, SRH Uncapped 20 Samarth Vyas India Uncapped 20 K.S. Bharat India RCB, DC Uncapped 20 Mohammed Azharuddeen India RCB Uncapped 20 Dinesh Bana India Uncapped 20 Abhimanyu Easwaran India Uncapped 20 N. Jagadeesan India CSK Uncapped 20 Sumit Kumar India Uncapped 20 Upendra Singh Yadav India Uncapped 20 Vaibhav Arora India KKR, PBKS Uncapped 20 Mukesh Kumar India Uncapped 20 Yash Thakur India Uncapped 20 Mujtaba Yousuf India Uncapped 20 Murugan Ashwin India RPS, DD,RCB,PBKS, MI Uncapped 20 Chintal Gandhi India Uncapped 20 Shreyas Gopal India MI,RR,SRH Uncapped 20 S Midhun India RR Uncapped 20 Izharulhuq Naveed Afghanistan Uncapped 20 Himanshu Sharma India Uncapped 20 Sachin Baby India RR, SRH, RCB Uncapped 20 Harpreet Bhatia India KKR, PWI, RCB Uncapped 20 Ashwin Hebbar India DC Uncapped 20 Pukhraj Mann India Uncapped 20 Akshat Raghuwanshi India Uncapped 20 Himanshu Rana India Uncapped 20 Shoun Roger India Uncapped 20 Virat Singh India SRH Uncapped 20 Manoj Bhandage India Uncapped 20 Gerald Coetzee South Africa Uncapped 20 Mayank Dagar India KXIP Uncapped 20 Duan Jansen South Africa Uncapped 20 Evan Jones South Africa Uncapped 20 Prerak Mankad India PBKS Uncapped 20 Abid Mushtaq India Uncapped 20 Suryansh Shedge India Uncapped 20 Jagadeesha Suchith India MI, DC, KXIP, SRH Uncapped 20 Akash Vashisht India Uncapped 20 Ricky Bhui India SRH Uncapped 20 Donovan Ferreira South Africa Uncapped 20 Baba Indrajith India KKR Uncapped 20 Sheldon Jackson India KKR Uncapped 20 Aryan Juyal India MI Uncapped 20 Urvil Patel India Uncapped 20 Kirant Shinde India Uncapped 20 Luvnith Sisodia India RCB Uncapped 20 Vishnu Solanki India Uncapped 20 Vishnu Vinod India RCB, DC, SRH Uncapped 20 Vidwath Kaverappa India Uncapped 20 Rajan Kumar India Uncapped 20 Ravi Kumar India Uncapped 20 Sushant Mishra India SRH Uncapped 20 Arzan Nagwaswalla India Uncapped 20 Ishan Porel India PBKS Uncapped 20 Akash Singh India Uncapped 20 Basil Thampi India GL, SRH, MI Uncapped 20 Paul Van Meekeren Netherland Associate 20 Vyshak Vijay Kumar India Uncapped 20 S.Ajith Ram India Uncapped 20 Satyajeet Bachhav India Uncapped 20 Tejas Baroka India GL, RR Uncapped 20 Yuvraj Chudasama India Uncapped 20 Peter Hatzoglou Australia Uncapped 20 Karthik Meiyappan UAE Associate 20 Suyash Sharma India Uncapped 20 Shivam Sharma India Uncapped 20 Priyansh Arya India Uncapped 20 Matthew Breetzke South Africa Uncapped 20 Shivam Chauhan India Uncapped 20 Rahul Gahlaut India Uncapped 20 Sudip Gharami India Uncapped 20 C. Hari Nishaanth India CSK Uncapped 20 Amandeep Khare India Uncapped 20 Bhanu Pania India Uncapped 20 Ekant Sen India Uncapped 20 Akash Singh India Uncapped 20 Himanshu Bisht India Uncapped 20 Yudhvir Charak India MI Uncapped 20 Mickil Jaiswal India Uncapped 20 Shams Mulani India DC Uncapped 20 G.Aniketh Reddy India Uncapped 20 Atit Sheth India Uncapped 20 M. Siddharth India KKR, DC Uncapped 20 Swapnil Singh India MI, KXIP Uncapped 20 Tanay Thyagarajann India Uncapped 20 Sumeet Verma India Uncapped 20 Sanjay Yadav India KKR, SRH, MI Uncapped 20 Ajitesh Guruswamy India Uncapped 20 Yash Kothari India Uncapped 20 Suresh Kumar India Uncapped 20 Kumar Kushagra India Uncapped 20 Anmol Malhotra India Uncapped 20 Robin Minz India Uncapped 20 Agniv Pan India Uncapped 20 Priyesh Patel India Uncapped 20 Mitesh Patel India Uncapped 20 Abishek Porel India Uncapped 20 Nitish Kumar Reddy India Uncapped 20 Bharat Sharma India Uncapped 20 Vivek Singh India Uncapped 20 Abhijeet Tomar India KKR Uncapped 20 Basit Bashir India Uncapped 20 Nandre Burger South Africa Uncapped 20 Rasikh Dar India MI, KKR Uncapped 20 Sakib Hussain India Uncapped 20 Waseem Khanday India Uncapped 20 Ravi Kiran Majeti India Uncapped 20 Lukman Hussain Meriwala India DC Uncapped 20 Anuj Raj India Uncapped 20 Ankit Singh Rajpoot India CSK, KKR, KXIP, RR, LSG Uncapped 20 Avinash Singh India Uncapped 20 Prince Yadav India Uncapped 20 Prithviraj Yarra India KKR, SRH Uncapped 20 Mushtaq Beg India Uncapped 20 Rocky Bhasker India Uncapped 20 Sanjith Devaraj India Uncapped 20 Raghav Goyal India Uncapped 20 Allah Mohammad Afghanistan Uncapped 20 Lalit Mohan India Uncapped 20 Bhuwan Rohilla India Uncapped 20 Aman Sharma India Uncapped 20 Manav Suthar India Uncapped 20 Anirudh Balachander India Uncapped 20 Gourav Choudhary India Uncapped 20 Saurav Chuahan India Uncapped 20 Kumar Deobrat India Uncapped 20 Chirag Gandhi India Uncapped 20 Arman Jaffer India KXIP Uncapped 20 Madhav Kaushik India Uncapped 20 Priyank Panchal India Uncapped 20 Ayush Pandey India Uncapped 20 Rohan Patil India Uncapped 20 Sanjay Ramaswamy India Uncapped 20 Siddharth Yadav India Uncapped 20 Prayas Barman India RCB Uncapped 20 Rahul Buddhi India MI Uncapped 20 Vaisakh Chandran India Uncapped 20 Writtick Chatterjee India PBKS Uncapped 20 Prashant Chopra India RR Uncapped 20 Harsh Dubey India Uncapped 20 Tanush Kotian India Uncapped 20 Ninad Rathva India Uncapped 20 B. Surya India Uncapped 20 Shivank Vashisth India Uncapped 20 Ankush Bains India RPSG, DC Uncapped 20 Christopher Benjamin England Uncapped 20 Connor Esterhuizen South Africa Uncapped 20 Mohd Arslan Khan India Uncapped 20 Mamidi Krishna India Uncapped 20 Fazil Makaya India Uncapped 20 Akshdeep Nath India GL, KXIP, RCB Uncapped 20 Deepak Punia India MI Uncapped 20 Kunal Rathore India Uncapped 20 Ateev Saini India Uncapped 20 Bipin Saurabh India Uncapped 20 B.R. Sharath India Uncapped 20 Yashovardhan Singh India Uncapped 20 Lakshay Thareja India Uncapped 20 Mohit Avasthi India Uncapped 20 Ottneil Baartman South Africa Uncapped 20 Gurnoor Singh Brar India Uncapped 20 Shahrukh Dar India Uncapped 20 Pankaj Jaswal India MI Uncapped 20 Venkatesh Muralidhara India Uncapped 20 Geet Puri India Uncapped 20 E. Sanketh India Uncapped 20 Ajay Sarkar India Uncapped 20 Ashok Sharma India Uncapped 20 Kanwar Singh India Uncapped 20 Shivam Chaudhary India Uncapped 20 Ashwin Das India Uncapped 20 Chirag Jani India Uncapped 20 Akshay Karnewar India Uncapped 20 Bhagmender Lather India Uncapped 20 Lone Muzaffar India Uncapped 20 Pulkit Narang India Uncapped 20 Rohit Rayudu India Uncapped 20 Sameer Rizvi India Uncapped 20 Tunish Sawkar India Uncapped 20 Sonu Yadav India Uncapped 20 Auqib Dar India Uncapped 20 Mukhtar Hussain India Uncapped 20 Kulwant Khejroliya India MI, RCB Uncapped 20 Ashwani Kumar India Uncapped 20 Hemant Kumar India Uncapped 20 Nathan McAndrew Australia Uncapped 20 Rajesh Mohanty India Uncapped 20 Ravi Sharma India Uncapped 20 Vikash Singh India Uncapped 20 Ruben Trumpelmann Namibia Associate 20 Koushik Vasuki India Uncapped 20 Vasu Vats India Uncapped 20 Shubham Agrawal India Uncapped 20 Baba Aparajith India RPSG Uncapped 20 Anshul Kamboj India Uncapped 20 Azim Kazi India Uncapped 20 Dev Lakra India Uncapped 20 Ajay Mandal India Uncapped 20 Abdul P A India Uncapped 20 Jitender Pal India Uncapped 20 Ritwik Roy Chowdhury India Uncapped 20 Utkarsh Singh India PBKS Uncapped 20 Shubham Singh India Uncapped 20 Avneesh Sudha India Uncapped 20 Asad Jamil Ahmed India Uncapped 20 Bandaru Ayyappa India DC Uncapped 20 Aashish Bhatt India Uncapped 20 McKenny Clarke West Indies Uncapped 20 Shubham Kapse India Uncapped 20 Gourav Koul India Uncapped 20 Raunak Kumar India Uncapped 20 Trilok Nag India Uncapped 20 Atal Bihari Rai India Uncapped 20 Ramon Simmonds West Indies Uncapped 20 Rajeev Singh India Uncapped 20 Mohd. Wasim India Uncapped 20 Atharva Ankolekar India Uncapped 20 Khizar Dafedar India Uncapped 20 Naman Dhir India Uncapped 20 Sahil Dhiwan India Uncapped 20 Sampark Gupta India Uncapped 20 Jordan Hermann South Africa Uncapped 20 Hayden Kerr Australia Uncapped 20 Salman Khan India Uncapped 20 Sairaj Patil India Uncapped 20 Divyaansh Saxena India Uncapped 20 Purnank Tyagi India Uncapped 20 Prince Yadav India Uncapped 20 Deepraj Gaonkar India Uncapped 20 Shubham Garhwal India RR Uncapped 20 Deepesh Nailwal India Uncapped 20 Arjun Rapria India Uncapped 20 Shashwat Rawat India Uncapped 20 Sumit Ruikar India Uncapped 20 Shivam Sharma India KXIP Uncapped 20 Rajandeep Singh India Uncapped 20 Anunay Singh India Uncapped 20 Digvesh Singh India Uncapped 20 Pranshu Vijayran India Uncapped 20 Prerit Dutta India Uncapped 20 Ramakrishna Ghosh India Uncapped 20 Shubhang Hegde India Uncapped 20 Shamshuzama Kazi India Uncapped 20 Ayaz Khan India Uncapped 20 Amit Pachhara India Uncapped 20 Akul Pandove India Uncapped 20 Mohit Rathee India Uncapped 20 Garv Sangwan India Uncapped 20 Shubham Sharma India Uncapped 20 Nehal Wadhera India Uncapped 20 Amit Yadav India Uncapped 20 Amit Ali India Uncapped 20 Rishabh Chauhan India Uncapped 20 Matthew Forde West Indies Uncapped 20 Sammar Gajjar India Uncapped 20 Rajneesh Gurbani India Uncapped 20 Divyansh Joshi India Uncapped 20 Dhruv Patel India Uncapped 20 Jack Prestwidge Australia Uncapped 20 Aditya Sarvate India Uncapped 20 Sagar Solanki India Uncapped 20 Prenelan Subrayen South Africa Uncapped 20 Bhagath Varma India CSK Uncapped 20

With the player order often determining the auction dynamics, here’s a look at the first few sets of players that will be up for recruitment:

Set 1: BA1 (Batters) Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) Reserve Price Rs Lakh Mayank Agarwal India RCB, DD, RPSG, PBKS 100 Harry Brook England 150 Ajinkya Rahane India MI, RPSG, RR, DC, KKR 50 Joe Root England 100 Rilee Rossouw South Africa RCB 200 Kane Williamson New Zealand SRH 200

Set 2: AL1 (Allrounders) Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) Reserve Price Rs Lakh Sam Curran England KXIP, CSK 200 Cameron Green Australia 200 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh KKR, SRH 150 Jason Holder West Indies CSK, KKR, SRH, LSG 200 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 50 Odean Smith West Indies PBKS 50 Ben Stokes England RPSG, RR 200

Set 3: WK1 (Wicketkeepers) Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) Reserve Price Rs Lakh Tom Banton England KKR 200 Litton Das Bangladesh 50 Heinrich Klaasen South Africa RCB, RR 100 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 50 Nicholas Pooran West Indies PBKS, SRH 200 Phil Salt England 200

Set 4: Pacers (FA1) Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) Reserve Price Rs Lakh Chris Jordan England RCB, SRH, PBKS, CSK 200 Adam Milne New Zealand MI, RCB, CSK 200 Jhye Richardson Australia PBKS 150 Ishant Sharma India KKR, DCH, SRH, RPSG, KXIP, DC 50 Reece Topley England 75 Jaydev Unadkat India KKR, RCB, DD, RPS, RR, MI 50

Set 5: Spinners (Sp1) Player Country Previous IPLTeam(s) Reserve Price Rs Lakh Akeal Hosein West Indies 100 Mayank Markande India RR, MI 50 Mujeeb Rahman Afghanistan KXIP, SRH 100 Adil Rashid England PBKS 200 Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa RCB, RR 100 Adam Zampa Australia RPSG, RCB 150

