Field Watch Watch: Melbourne Stars's Brody Couch takes a stunning one-handed catch in Big Bash League opener On as a substitute fielder, Brody Couch took a blinder at long-off even as Melbourne Stars went on to lose by one wicket against Sydney Thunder. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The caption at the back is spot on | Twitter @BBL Super S̶u̶b̶ Man! #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/FfoEgosD4F— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 13, 2022 An utterly absurd finish to the #BBL12 season opener! Here's how the final over unfolded...#TheFinish | @BKTtires pic.twitter.com/vHiB9kPYRQ— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 13, 2022 Brody Couch had taken a superb catch earlier in the match too:Absolutely INSANE from Brody Couch 🤯🤯🤯 #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/GFKsXCM3GS— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 13, 2022