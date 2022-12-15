FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Watch: Morocco’s Jawad El Yamiq nearly scores the goal of Qatar 2022 in semifinal against France The Moroccan player came up with a stunning bicycle kick shot on goal that was just about saved by French captain Hugo Lloris. Scroll Staff Dec 15, 2022 · 01:55 am Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq shoots at goal with an overhead kick | REUTERS/Molly Darlington ALMOST 1-1 🤯Jawad El Yamiq with an INSANE ATTEMPT on the cusp of half-time 🤯🤯 🔥TUNE IN for an exciting second half, LIVE on #JioCinema & @Sports18 📺📲#FRAMAR #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 pic.twitter.com/BDCDMRCANz— JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Morocco Jawad El Yamiq France Morocco vs France