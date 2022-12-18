Field Watch Watch: Mitch Starc picks up Test wicket No 300, dismisses Rassie van der Dussen with a superb ball Starc became the fifth Australian pacer to enter the 300 Test wicket club. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Mitch Starc celebrates No 300 | AFP BOWLLLLLLLLLED! Mitch Starc grabs wicket No.300 with something out of this world! #PlayOfTheDay #AUSvSA | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/UoFrzcyziO— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mitch Starc Cricket Test Australia vs South Africa AUS vs SA