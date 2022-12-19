Lionel Messi became the first player to win the Golden Ball (best player of the tournament) twice at a men’s Fifa World Cup after leading Argentina to the title in the final on Sunday.

Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez won the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper of the tournament for keeping three clean sheets as well as helping Argentina win in penalty shootouts against the Netherlands and France.

Kylian Mbappe, who ended up on the losing side in a thrilling final, pipped Messi to the Golden Boot award for the top goalscorer after scoring a hattrick in the final. He became the third player to do so in the title clash of a Fifa World Cup after Geoff Hurst in 1966 and Carli Lloyd in 2015.

Golden Ball winners

World Cup edition Golden Ball Silver Ball Bronze Ball
1982 Paolo Rossi Falcao Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
1986 Diego Maradona Harald Schumacher Preben Elkjaer
1990 Salvatore Schillaci Lothar Matthaus Diego Maradona
1994 Romario Roberto Baggio Hristo Stoickhov
1998 Ronaldo Davor Suker Lilian Thuram
2002 Oliver Kahn Ronaldo Hong Myung-bo
2006 Zinedine Zidane Fabio Cannavaro Andrea Prilo
2010 Diego Forlan Wesly Sneijder David Villa
2014 Lionel Messi Thomas Muller Arjen Robben
2018 Luka Modric Eden Hazard Antoine Griezmann
2022 Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Luka Modric

Golden Boot winners

World Cup edition Winner Goals scored
1930 Guillermo Stabile Eight
1934 Oldrich Nejedy Five
1938 Leonidas Seven
1950 Ademir Eight
1954 Sandor Kocsis Eleven
1958 Just Fontaine Thirteen
1962 Florian Albert
Valentin Ivanov
Garrincha
Vava
Drazan Jerkovic
Leonel Sanchez 		Four
1966 Eusebio Nine
1970 Gerd Muller Ten
1974 Grzegorz Lato Seven
1978 Mario Kempes Six
1982 Paolo Rossi Six
1986 Gary Lineker Six
1990 Salvatore Schillaci Six
1994 Oleg Salenko
Hristo Stoichov 		Six
1998 Davor Suker Six
2002 Ronaldo Eight
2006 Miroslav Klose Five
2010 Thomas Muller Five
2014 James Rodriguez Six
2018 Harry Kane Six
2022 Kylian Mbappe Eight

Golden Glove winners

World Cup edition Winner Clean Sheets
1994 Michel Preud’homme Two
1998 Fabien Barthez Five
2002 Oliver Kahn Five
2006 Gianluigi Buffon Five
2010 Iker Casillas Five
2014 Manuel Neuer Four
2018 Thibaut Courtois Three
2022 Emiliano Martinez Three