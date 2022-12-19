Lionel Messi became the first player to win the Golden Ball (best player of the tournament) twice at a men’s Fifa World Cup after leading Argentina to the title in the final on Sunday.
Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez won the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper of the tournament for keeping three clean sheets as well as helping Argentina win in penalty shootouts against the Netherlands and France.
Kylian Mbappe, who ended up on the losing side in a thrilling final, pipped Messi to the Golden Boot award for the top goalscorer after scoring a hattrick in the final. He became the third player to do so in the title clash of a Fifa World Cup after Geoff Hurst in 1966 and Carli Lloyd in 2015.
Golden Ball winners
|World Cup edition
|Golden Ball
|Silver Ball
|Bronze Ball
|1982
|Paolo Rossi
|Falcao
|Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
|1986
|Diego Maradona
|Harald Schumacher
|Preben Elkjaer
|1990
|Salvatore Schillaci
|Lothar Matthaus
|Diego Maradona
|1994
|Romario
|Roberto Baggio
|Hristo Stoickhov
|1998
|Ronaldo
|Davor Suker
|Lilian Thuram
|2002
|Oliver Kahn
|Ronaldo
|Hong Myung-bo
|2006
|Zinedine Zidane
|Fabio Cannavaro
|Andrea Prilo
|2010
|Diego Forlan
|Wesly Sneijder
|David Villa
|2014
|Lionel Messi
|Thomas Muller
|Arjen Robben
|2018
|Luka Modric
|Eden Hazard
|Antoine Griezmann
|2022
|Lionel Messi
|Kylian Mbappe
|Luka Modric
Golden Boot winners
|World Cup edition
|Winner
|Goals scored
|1930
|Guillermo Stabile
|Eight
|1934
|Oldrich Nejedy
|Five
|1938
|Leonidas
|Seven
|1950
|Ademir
|Eight
|1954
|Sandor Kocsis
|Eleven
|1958
|Just Fontaine
|Thirteen
|1962
| Florian Albert
Valentin Ivanov
Garrincha
Vava
Drazan Jerkovic
Leonel Sanchez
|Four
|1966
|Eusebio
|Nine
|1970
|Gerd Muller
|Ten
|1974
|Grzegorz Lato
|Seven
|1978
|Mario Kempes
|Six
|1982
|Paolo Rossi
|Six
|1986
|Gary Lineker
|Six
|1990
|Salvatore Schillaci
|Six
|1994
| Oleg Salenko
Hristo Stoichov
|Six
|1998
|Davor Suker
|Six
|2002
|Ronaldo
|Eight
|2006
|Miroslav Klose
|Five
|2010
|Thomas Muller
|Five
|2014
|James Rodriguez
|Six
|2018
|Harry Kane
|Six
|2022
|Kylian Mbappe
|Eight
Golden Glove winners
|World Cup edition
|Winner
|Clean Sheets
|1994
|Michel Preud’homme
|Two
|1998
|Fabien Barthez
|Five
|2002
|Oliver Kahn
|Five
|2006
|Gianluigi Buffon
|Five
|2010
|Iker Casillas
|Five
|2014
|Manuel Neuer
|Four
|2018
|Thibaut Courtois
|Three
|2022
|Emiliano Martinez
|Three