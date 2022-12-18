Fifa World Cup final, Argentina vs France live: Messi’s penalty puts Argentina ahead, 1-0
Follow updates of Argentina vs France at Qatar 2022.
Live updates
23’, Argentina 1-0 France: GOAL MESSI! The Argentine superstar puts his side ahead with a coolly taken penalty to Lloris’ left. The GK dived wrong way.
22’, Argentina 0-0 France: PENALTY ARGENTINA! Dembele with a silly push on Di Maria, who’s lively start has been rewarded.
20’, Argentina 0-0 France: Teasing delivery from Griezmann. Giroud gets up, too heavily in the referee’s mind.
19’, Argentina 0-0 France: CHANCE ARGENTINA! Messi with a pass not very dissimilar to the one agains Netherlands to Molina. This time down the flank and the right back cuts the ball to Di Maria who had more time than he realised. Fires it over. Down the other end, free kick just outside the box down the left for France.
15’, Argentina 0-0 France: First real end-to-end phase of the match. France, with Mbappe involved, have their first real attacking move and Argentina come down the other end well. Messi with nearly a neat through ball for di Maria, who has started brightly.
11’, Argentina 0-0 France: No final-third entries for France in the first 10 mins.
10’, Argentina 0-0 France: Break in play as Lloris needs treatment. Not the worst thing for France here, to settle them down. Romero and Lloris, Spurs teammates, come together and the latter is left winded.
7’, Argentina 0-0 France: CHANCE ARGENTINA. Shot on goal from De Paul, Varane gets his foot on it and it deflects wide. Lloris would have been beaten had that been deflected on target.
7’, Argentina 0-0 France: France have barely been allowed to build attacks. Some smart fouls, it must be said.
5’, Argentina 0-0 France: Early shot on target from Argentina to. Mac Allister with an attempt from distance, good hit but straight to Lloris
3’, Argentina 0-0 France: Early sighter for Argentina. Cross from left by di Maria, Messi controls and de Paul chips over the defence. But Alvarez had strayed offside while trying to finish.
1’, Argentina 0-0 France: Title defence for France or title deference for Messi... here we go in Qatar.
8.28 pm: National anthems done, what an atmosphere. The match will feel like a home match for Argentina I imagine.
Head-to-head record of international matches between Argentina and France.
France have won three of the 12 previous meetings between the two countries with Argentina victorious on six occasions. Three matches have been drawn.
1930: World Cup – France 0 Argentina 1
1965: Friendly – France 0 Argentina 0
1971: Friendly – Argentina 3 France 4
1971: Friendly – Argentina 2 France 0
1972: Friendly – Argentina 0 France 0
1974: Friendly – France 0 Argentina 1
1977: Friendly – Argentina 0 France 0
1978: World Cup – Argentina 2 France 1
1986: Friendly – France 2 Argentina 0
2007: Friendly – France 0 Argentina 1
2009: Friendly – France 0 Argentina 2
2018: World Cup – France 4 Argentina 3— AFP
France coach Didier Deschamps said on Saturday he was aware many neutrals would back Argentina.
“I know Argentina, many people around the world, and maybe some French people, hope Lionel Messi could win the World Cup, but we’re going to do everything to achieve our objective.”
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said: “People say the favourites are France. But we have the greatest player of all time.”— AFP
8.04 pm: Before we look ahead, we look back. Remember when Argentina lost against Saudi Arabia? Feels ages ago.
Argentina's road to final
|Stage
|Opponent
|Result
|Group
|Saudi Arabia
|Lost 1-2
|Group
|Mexico
|Won 2-0
|Group
|Poland
|Won 2-0
|Round of 16
|Australia
|Won 2-1
|Quarterfinal
|The Netherlands
|Won 2 (4) - 2 (3) via penalty shootout
|Semifinal
|Croatia
|Won 3-0
France's road to final
|Stage
|Opponent
|Result
|Group
|Australia
|Won 4-1
|Group
|Denmark
|Won 2-0
|Group
|Tunisia
|Lost 0-1
|Round of 16
|Poland
|Won 3-1
|Quarterfinal
|England
|Won 2-1
|Semifinal
|Morocco
|Won 2-0
08.00 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live blog of the most significant football match that’s left in the year. It’s Fifa World Cup final day and, incidentally, it’s in December.
In many ways, it’s been a unique tournament. The first ever hosted in the Middle East, taking place at the end of the year, and what not. The build-up, and even the course of the tournament, has seen plenty of on-field issues come to the forefront. And tonight, it all reaches an epic conclusion. For the organisers of the tournament, perhaps there could not have been a bigger final in their wildest dreams. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, teammates at PSG, go head to head. It’s France vs Argentina... it’s the defending champions vs arguably the people’s favourite, if we could say that.
If Mbappe ends up on the winning side today, he will be a two-time World Cup winner at 23.
If Messi ends up on the winning side today, arguably the greatest of our times will increase his stake in the never-ending debate for the greatest of all time.
If France ends up on the winning side, they will become the first men’s team in 60 years to defend the trophy.
If Argentina ends up on the winning side, Messi’s World Cup journey gets a fabulous farewell.
So much at stake, we can’t wait.
