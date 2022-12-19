As Gonzalo Montiel’s spot-kick thumped the back of the net, a 36-year wait ended for Argentina, who won their third men’s Fifa World Cup title. Central to that win and celebration though was their inspirational captain Lionel Messi.

World over, the diminutive forward has been considered by many as the greatest footballer of all time with just one elusive title missing from well-decorated trophy cabinet.

On Sunday, that coveted piece of silverware had been captured, and just as congratulatory notes flooded in on social media for Argentina, there were special messages for the 35-year-old.

Messi, a man who transcends sport, was finally a world champion. A feat that had been long-awaited by fans and fellow-athletes alike.

“Time and time again you @leomessi have redefined greatness. It’s a privilege to watch you,” penned tennis legend Roger Federer about Messi, who won the golden ball award.

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar posted: “Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi!”

Meanwhile LeBron James kept his post simple with the word “Messi” followed by the emojis for a salute, goat and applause.

Brazil great Pele posted: “Certainly Diego is smiling now.”

Here’s a look at some of the social media posts made by athletes across sports about Messi winning the World Cup:

O futebol deste cara joga pra escanteio qualquer rivalidade. Vi muito brasileiro - e gente do mundo inteiro - torcendo pelo Messi nesta final eletrizante. Uma despedida à altura do gênio que, muito além de craque da Copa, capitaneou uma era.



Parabéns, Messi! pic.twitter.com/djwuKJzexa — Ronaldo Nazário (@Ronaldo) December 18, 2022

Ok if I have a heart attack it’s cause I’m watching this #FIFAWorldCup — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 18, 2022

MESSI 🫡🐐👏🏾👏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 18, 2022

Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign.



Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this. pic.twitter.com/KoXOTl1fSE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2022

Is messi the best athlete of all time? Forget just football. What a man. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) December 18, 2022

El mejor del mundo tiene que llevarse la copa del mundo. Te amo amigo 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/SeD0kYKhpq — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 19, 2022

Messi te amo para siempre ❤️ — victoria azarenka (@vika7) December 18, 2022

Aplausos de pie para el más grande de todos! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/QfO72YFrLl — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) December 18, 2022

It’s been an absolute privilege to watch Lionel Messi for nearly 2 decades. Moment after moment of spellbinding, breathtakingly joyous football. He’s a gift from the footballing Gods. So pleased that he’s lifted the ultimate prize in our sport. Gracias y felicidades, campeón. pic.twitter.com/XTiZUcovLI — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 18, 2022

There couldn’t have been a better story written for 🇦🇷 and @TeamMessi. This was a different Messi. He led Argentina and his team did everything possible to see him end his World Cup lifting the 🏆. We will never see another Messi. So glad I was able to grow up watching him. — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) December 18, 2022

Unbelievable game of football! Hard to express in words what it means to #messi and Argentina 🇦🇷 took me back to memory lane when a special bunch of boys did it for no 10 !! #2011 🇮🇳 Congratulations to all the Argentinian fans out there 👏 #FIFAWorldCupFinal @KMbappe 🙌🏼 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 18, 2022