India vs Australia, 4th T20I live: Radha removes Tahlia as Healy retires hurt
Follow live coverage of the fourth T20 International between India and Australia at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai.
Live updates
AUS 73/2 (11 overs): Another good over for India as Devika concedes just three runs. India’s ground fielding has been impressive so far.
AUS 70/2 (10 overs): A wonderful over from Radha, just two runs from it. She concedes a single off the first ball before bowling four consecutive dots to Perry, who is nearly run-out off the last ball.
AUS 68/2 (9 overs): Shot! Now Gardner gets in on the act. Devika tosses one up and the right-hander stays in her crease and slams the ball straight over for six.
AUS 59/2 (8 overs): Another stylish stroke from Perry. Shafali joins the attack and her first over ends with the veteran Aussie all-rounder playing a cover drive for four.
AUS 46/2 (6.5 overs): OUT! Radha with a huge wicket in her first over. Tahlia walks across and attempts a sweep but is bowled round the legs for 9 off 10. India have the momentum as Perry comes to the crease.
Yep, Alyssa Healy is back in the pavilion retired hurt for 30 off 21. The right-hander seemed to be in a considerable amount of pain and couldn’t continue. Worrying sigh for Australia as Ash Gardner comes to the crease.
AUS 42/1 (6 overs): Deepti bowls one way outisde off but Healy manages to move across and pull the ball past the vacant square-leg region for four. But the Australia captain seemed to hurt her right leg in the process. She’s limping around and looks to be in pain.
AUS 35/1 (5 overs): Anjali strays on to the pads and Healy pulls the ball for four. But the left-arm pacer does well to concede just two runs in the rest of the over. She’s shaping the ball back in to the right-handers nicely.
AUS 24/1 (3.3 overs): OUT! Huge wicket for India as Mooney is on her way. Deepti strikes in her first over as the left-hander miscues one to mid-on and departs for 2 off 8. The new batter is Tahlia McGrath.
AUS 23/0 (3 overs): Better over from Renuka, just four runs from it. She beat Mooney and the left-hander also nearly drove one delivery to the mid-on fielder.
AUS 19/0 (2 overs): Two fours in Anjali’s first over too. Healy flicks an in-swinger to the fine-leg fence before getting an inside edge past Richa, who was standing up, for her fourth boundary.
AUS 10/0 (1 over): Healy gets a thick outside edge past backward point for four, before playing a well-controlled cover drive for another four.
7.00 pm: Right, we’re ready for play. Renuka Singh has the ball with Alyssa Healy on strike. Here we go!
Toss stat: After losing 10 tosses in a row, Harmanpreet Kaur has now won three tosses in a row in T20Is.
Just one change for India again: Harleen Deol gets a game, she replaces Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Playing XIs
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.
TOSS: Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss, again, and India will bowl first.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the fourth T20 International between India and Australia at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai.
It’s a must-win game for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co as the Aussies aim to clinch the series tonight. Alyssa Healy’s team bounced back impressively after losing the second T20I via a Super Over, winning the third game by 21 runs. India will look to draw the series again and make the fifth and final T20I a decider. There have been a number of positives for the hosts and they’ll need a disciplined performance against their mighty opponents to get another victory.
India vs Australia, 3rd T20 as it happened: Ellyse Perry sets up 21-run win for visitors
India’s squad for the T20I series against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol.
Net bowlers: Monika Patel, Arundhati Reddy, SB Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur.
Australia’s squad for the T20I series against India: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland.
Schedule for the series
|Day
|Date
|Result/Time
|Match
|Venue
|Friday
|9th December
|Aus won by 9 wickets
|1st T20I
|DY Patil Stadium
|Sunday
|11th December
|Match tied, Ind won after Super Over
|2nd T20I
|DY Patil Stadium
|Wednesday
|14th December
|Aus won by 21 runs
|3rd T20I
|CCI
|Saturday
|17th December
|7 pm
|4th T20I
|CCI
|Tuesday
|20th December
|7 pm
|5th T20I
|CCI