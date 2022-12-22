India tour of Bangladesh 2022 BAN vs IND, Watch: Jaydev Unadkat ends 12-year long wait, picks first Test wicket at Dhaka The left-arm pacer dismissed Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan to take his first Test wicket following his comeback for India after 12 years. Scroll Staff An hour ago India’s Jaydev Unadkat (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan during the first day of the second cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 22, 2022. | AFP Happiness is watching @JUnadkat get his first Test wicket 🥹💙Pure joy on the face of the left-arm pacer as he gets his first scalp following his comeback for 🇮🇳 in Whites after 1️⃣2⃣ years 🙌#BANvIND #JaydevUnadkat #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/2txsBaQ284— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jaydev Unadkat India Bangladesh Dhaka India tour of bangladesh 2022