International Cricket Watch: Shane Warne's 700th Test wicket – David Warner, Aaron Finch and more recall an iconic moment Members of the Australian team shared their memories of where they were when the iconic leg-spinner took his 700th Test wicket at the MCG on Boxing Day in 2006. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago File image of Shane Warne | AFP Where were you when The King took his 700th Test wicket? Good yarn from Aaron Finch but what about Peter Siddle's experience?! pic.twitter.com/fw0MVnN1YD— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 24, 2022