India Under-19 defeated South Africa Under-19 by 54 runs in the first T20 of the five-match series on Tuesday at the Steyn City School Ground, Pretoria.

Shweta Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari starred with the bat while Shabnam and Archana Devi delivered top spells with the ball as the visitors put up an efficient performance overall.

India posted a total of 137/5 before restricting South Africa to 83/8 in 20 overs.

#TeamIndia clinch a comprehensive 5️⃣4️⃣-run win against SA U19 Women at the Steyn City Ground & take a 1️⃣-0️⃣ lead in the 5️⃣-match #SAvIND T20I series 👏🏻👏🏻



4️⃣0️⃣ runs each with the bat from Shweta Sehrawat & Soumya Tiwari 👌🏻



3️⃣ wickets apiece for Shabnam Shakil & Archana Devi 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/5cjRF5TzPP — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 27, 2022

The series offers India preparatory time in South Africa ahead of the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be held from January 14 to 29.

Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh, regulars in the senior Indian team, were part of the playing XI with the former leading the side.

However, Shafali was out on the first ball of the match after South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. The right-hander poked at a short delivery outside off and was caught inside the circle.

Sehrawat and Tiwari then put on a match-winning partnership for the second wicket. Sehrawat, who led India in the recent series sweep against the New Zealand development team in Mumbai, made 40 off 39, while Tiwari, in at No 3, finished with 40 off 46.

Keeper-batter Ghosh, who came to the crease at No 5, was out for 15 off 11 (with a four and a six) after being caught in the deep.

Right-arm pacer Shabnam (3/15 from four overs) and off-spinner Archana Devi (3/14 from four overs) led India’s charge with the ball as South Africa never really found their footing in the chase.

Shabnam struck twice in her spell with the new ball to put the hosts on the back foot, before Archana got wickets in the middle overs.

India U19 team for SA T20s: Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

Series schedule for IND U19 vs SA U19 Match Day Date Time Venue Result 1st T20I Tuesday 27-Dec-22 1.30 pm IST Tuks Oval, Pretoria IND won by 54 runs 2nd T20I

Thursday 29-Dec-22 5.15 pm IST

Tuks Oval, Pretoria –– 3rd T20I

Saturday 31-Dec-22 1.30 pm IST

Tuks Oval, Pretoria –– 4th T20I

Monday 02-Jan-23 5.15 pm IST

Tuks Oval, Pretoria –– 5th T20I

Wednesday 04-Jan-23 1.30 pm IST

Tuks Oval, Pretoria ––

