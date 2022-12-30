Pele died aged 82 on Thursday, his family confirmed, and it didn’t take long for countless tributes to pour in for the legendary Brazilian footballer.

Pele was one of the most-loved footballer of his or any other generation, the eternal master of the beautiful game.

He won the World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970, his sumptuous range of skills making him the embodiment of his country’s golden age of football.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in October 1940, Pele played his first game for Santos as a 15-year-old in 1956. He earned a call-up to the national team a year later, scoring on his debut against Argentina. In 1958 he was picked for the World Cup in Sweden.

When he finally retired in 1977, Pele had scored more than 1,000 goals. He scored 77 for Brazil, a mark only equalled at the recent World Cup by Neymar.

Here are some of the tributes that poured in for Pele:

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje.



Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today.



Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.

RIP KING 💔👑… pic.twitter.com/F55PrcM2Ud — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 29, 2022

Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 29, 2022

Everything you see any player doing, Pelé did it first. RIP ⚽️🤴🏿 pic.twitter.com/SeW0z1hQTm — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) December 29, 2022

Rest easy king 👑 pic.twitter.com/V1Qa1FsZYh — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 29, 2022

Rest in peace to one of the greatest legends of the game🖤⚽😥

Your legacy will live forever.

I'm sure 'Heaven FC' with Maradona and Pele together will be invincible forever 🫶🏼🇧🇷🏆🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/KimzUxhIik — Mesut Özil (@M10) December 29, 2022

The legend who stood tallest among legends… always had time for everyone!



I had the pleasure of playing for him (charity match) and interviewing him - equally rewarding.



The player, The man, The icon@Pele pic.twitter.com/x763cyrqIF — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 29, 2022

A Sporting Legend.



Rest in Peace King Pele 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/AmehPBOR30 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 29, 2022

I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you. pic.twitter.com/oCpQlw7EIK — Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) December 29, 2022

3 - The only player to have won the FIFA Men's World Cup on three occasions is Pelé, who was victorious in 1958, 1962 and 1970 with Brazil. Champion. pic.twitter.com/xFDHZfrpTL — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) December 29, 2022

Pelé's impact on the game will never be forgotten ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HheteimXO7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 29, 2022

Con le tue gesta hai fatto innamorare il mondo di questo sport, diventandone uno dei simboli stessi.

Grazie O Rei, per me sei e sarai per sempre una leggenda ♥️#Pele pic.twitter.com/bMTyClPdzm — Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) December 29, 2022

One of the greatest to have graced the beautiful game.



Farewell, Pelé. You will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/bMUEat5MP2 — England (@England) December 29, 2022

The football world has lost a legend. Rest in peace Pele 💔💫 pic.twitter.com/4CrXrEVFlT — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) December 29, 2022

Rest in peace Pele, one of the greatest ever. What a role model on and off the pitch. Winner of 3 World Cups, unbelievable 🙏🏼❤️🇧🇷 #pele pic.twitter.com/PErVqkERuF — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) December 29, 2022

A Magician on the field and one of the greatest sportspersons to have graced the planet. Heartfelt condolences to his family and well wishers all around the world. #Pele pic.twitter.com/FVemHsZ5FB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2022

End of an Era. Some sportspersons leave a mark which inspires generations. The great Pele’s legacy and achievements will be cherished by many generations to come. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans.#Pele pic.twitter.com/mJNnyphLG0 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 29, 2022

From the time we were very young, we were introduced to the legend of Pele. And it never diminished. And it never will — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 29, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pele, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended our sport and inspired millions throughout his remarkable career.



Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Pele’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ocr5KF239t — Premier League (@premierleague) December 29, 2022

Soccer legend Pelé died on Thursday at the age of 82.



For over 60 years Pelé stood alone as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer (1962-2022) until he was tied during this World Cup. pic.twitter.com/WbRCHnTjis — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 29, 2022

We mourn the loss of one of the greatest to ever grace the game 🕊️



Rest in Peace, Pele. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the bereaved 🙏🏻



📷: FIFA pic.twitter.com/3ERWubSzHT — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 29, 2022

Inputs from AFP