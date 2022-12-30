Pele died aged 82 on Thursday, his family confirmed, and it didn’t take long for countless tributes to pour in for the legendary Brazilian footballer.
Pele was one of the most-loved footballer of his or any other generation, the eternal master of the beautiful game.
He won the World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970, his sumptuous range of skills making him the embodiment of his country’s golden age of football.
Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in October 1940, Pele played his first game for Santos as a 15-year-old in 1956. He earned a call-up to the national team a year later, scoring on his debut against Argentina. In 1958 he was picked for the World Cup in Sweden.
When he finally retired in 1977, Pele had scored more than 1,000 goals. He scored 77 for Brazil, a mark only equalled at the recent World Cup by Neymar.
Here are some of the tributes that poured in for Pele:
Inputs from AFP