Cricketers and fans posted messages wishing Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery after he was involved in a car accident near Manglaur in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district early on Friday.
Jay Shah, Board of Control for Cricket in India’s secretary said in a message on Twitter, that Pant is stable and undergoing scans.
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in car crash, BCCI secretary Jay Shah says he is stable
Shah wrote in a tweet, “I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support.”
Earlier, National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman had tweeted that Pant is out of danger.
Here is a selection of posts from the cricketing community wishing Pant well: