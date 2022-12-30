Cricketers and fans posted messages wishing Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery after he was involved in a car accident near Manglaur in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district early on Friday.

Jay Shah, Board of Control for Cricket in India’s secretary said in a message on Twitter, that Pant is stable and undergoing scans.

Shah wrote in a tweet, “I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support.”

Earlier, National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman had tweeted that Pant is out of danger.

Here is a selection of posts from the cricketing community wishing Pant well:

Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

Bounce back Rishabh, let’s all pray for his strong recovery🙏 #GetWellSoon — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 30, 2022

Thinking about Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is fine and recovers soon. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2022

Thinking of @RishabhPant17. Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon 🙏 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 30, 2022

Our prayers are with you @RishabhPant17 🙏🏽. — NickyP (@nicholas_47) December 30, 2022

I hope you are ok bhai praying for your quick recovery get well soon champ 🤲🏻🤲🏻 @RishabhPant17 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 30, 2022

Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee. — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 30, 2022

Wishing you a quick recovery, Rishab. Our thoughts and 💛 are with you.@RishabhPant17 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 30, 2022

Just heard the shocking news about Rishabh Pant’s car accident. Hope he’s not seriously injured and that he recovers quickly. Horrendous news to end the year. — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 30, 2022

Praying for @RishabhPant17 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) December 30, 2022

Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2022

Wishing you a speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 Get well soon. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 30, 2022

Wishing a very speedy & full recovery to Rishabh! Take care @RishabhPant17 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 30, 2022

Thoughts and prayers with @RishabhPant17 … praying that it’s nothing serious and he recovers well!! Stay positive champ!! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) December 30, 2022

Get well soon Rishabh. 😔 — Ritwika Dhar (@RituD307) December 30, 2022

My prayers go out for @RishabhPant17 and his family. Wishing him a speedy recovery.🙏🏻 Get well soon bhai. ♥️ — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) December 30, 2022

Thank you God ki kaafi bachaav hogaya. Sending you lots of healing, prayers and positivity. May you regain your strength and good health soon. @RishabhPant17 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 30, 2022