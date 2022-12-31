The third T20 between India Under-19 and South Africa Under-19 was called off due to wet outfield at the Steyn City Ground in Pretoria. India had won the first T20 of the five-match series before the second match was also abandoned on Thursday.

UPDATE - The Third T20I between India Women U19 & South Africa Women U19 has been called off due to wet outfield. #TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/8AgJSkRAvq — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 31, 2022

For India, the series was meant to be preparation in South Africa ahead of the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be held from January 14 to 29.

In the first and only match played in the series so far, Shweta Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari scored 40 runs each while pacer Shabnam and off-spinner Archana Devi took three wickets apiece to guide the visitors to a comfortable victory.

The fourth match of the series is scheduled to be played on Monday, January 2, at the same venue.