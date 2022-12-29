The second T20 between India Under-19 and South Africa Under-19 on Thursday was called off due to wet outfield at the Steyn City Ground in Pretoria.

India, led by Shafali Verma, had won the first T20 of the five-match series by 54 runs.

The umpires first delayed the toss for the second T20 on Thursday and after an inspection later on, decider to call off the match.

“The 2nd T20I between IND U19 women & SA U19 women at the Steyn City Ground, Pretoria has been called off due to wet outfield,” tweeted the BCCI.

The series offers India preparatory time in South Africa ahead of the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be held from January 14 to 29.

In the first match, Shweta Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari scored 40 runs each while pacer Shabnam and off-spinner Archana Devi took three wickets apiece to guide the visitors to a comfortable victory.

The third match of the series is scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 31, at the same venue.

India U19 team for SA T20s: Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.