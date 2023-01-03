Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was added to India’s One Day International squad for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka set to begin on January 10, announced the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday.

Bumrah, who was out of cricketing action since September 2022, and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury, underwent rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy, confirmed the board in the statement.

Bumrah had missed the Asia Cup in the UAE because of a similar back problem. The pacer made a comeback in the T20I series against Australia in September but seemed to be in discomfort and as a result, did not play all the matches.

India play three ODIs against Sri Lanka on January 10, 12 and 15, after the three-match T20I series that begins on January 3.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

