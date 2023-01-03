Shweta Sehrawat-led India Under 19 side continued their good form to take a 3-0 lead in the series against South Africa with a 60-run win at Steyn City School Ground in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Batting first after winning the toss, India made 121/6 in 20 overs. Chasing, the hosts managed to score just 61 runs, getting bowled out in 19 overs.

Match scorecard

Opener Shikha Shalot was the top-scorer in the match, scoring 49 runs. India were seemingly on track for a big score but lost a flurry of wickets to go from 55/0 to 64/4. Basu then played a solid knock of 20 to make sure India had a good total on board for their strong bowling lineup to defend.

The hosts never got going in the run-chase, going to 3/5 and then 4/12. Pacer Titas Sadhu and spinner Soniya Mendhiya picked up two wickets each as the hosts posted 61.

In Shafali Verma’s absence, vice captain Sehrawat was leading the side. Senior team player Richa Ghosh was also not playing this match with Hrishita Basu donning the gloves as well as playing a good role in arresting India’s collapse in the middle overs.

#INDvSA U19 T20 series:



Shweta Sehrawat-led India defeat South Africa by 60 runs to take a 3-0 lead in the series with one match left. Shikha Shalot top-scored with 49 runs.



Photo: BCCI



IND U19: 121/6 (20)

SA U19: 61 (19)https://t.co/LXTy2dajkj pic.twitter.com/0Utr9UXQmm — The Field (@thefield_in) January 3, 2023

The series is meant to be preparation in South Africa ahead of the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be held from January 14 to 29.

In the first and only match played in the series so far, Shweta Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari scored 40 runs each while pacer Shabnam and off-spinner Archana Devi took three wickets apiece to guide the visitors to a comfortable victory.

Schedule Match Day Date Time Venue Result 1st T20I Tuesday 27-Dec-22 1.30 pm IST Steyn City Ground IND won by 54 runs 2nd T20I Thursday 29-Dec-22 5.15 pm IST Steyn City Ground Match called off due to wet outfield 2nd T20I* Saturday 31-Dec-22 1.30 pm IST Steyn City Ground Match called off due to wet outfield 3rd T20I Monday 02-Jan-23 5.15 pm IST Steyn City Ground IND won by 4 wickets 4th T20I Wednesday 03-Jan-23 1.30 pm IST Steyn City Ground IND won by 60 runs 5th T20I Thursday 04-Jan-23 1.30 pm IST Steyn City Ground Corrected

India U19 team for SA T20s: Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Shikha Shalot, Najla CMC, Yashashree. India U19 team for ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup - Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD. Standby players: Shikha Shalot, Najla CMC, Yashashree.