Shafali Verma-led India clinched the final match of the Under 19 Twenty20 series by seven wickets to register a 4-0 win against South Africa at the Steyn City School Ground, Pretoria on Wednesday.

Batting first after winning the toss, SA U19 were all out for 54 runs in 13.2 overs, thanks to a collective bowling effort by the Indians. Yashasri was particularly impressive and returned superb bowling figures 3/9. Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav and Falak Naz all chipped in with two wickets apiece.

In reply, India wrapped the chase in just 9.2 overs with Shafali top-scoring with 22 runs.

Match scorecard

In the fourth T20I, Shweta Sehrawat was leading the side in Shafali Verma’s absence while senior team player Richa Ghosh had also been missing.

For the hosts, the only fight put up was by Kayla Reneke in her unbeaten 24-ball-20-run stay.

Schedule Match Day Date Time Venue Result 1st T20I Tuesday 27-Dec-22 1.30 pm IST Steyn City Ground IND won by 54 runs 2nd T20I Thursday 29-Dec-22 5.15 pm IST Steyn City Ground Match called off due to wet outfield 2nd T20I* Saturday 31-Dec-22 1.30 pm IST Steyn City Ground Match called off due to wet outfield 3rd T20I Monday 02-Jan-23 5.15 pm IST Steyn City Ground IND won by 4 wickets 4th T20I Wednesday 03-Jan-23 1.30 pm IST Steyn City Ground IND won by 60 runs 5th T20I Thursday 04-Jan-23 1.30 pm IST Steyn City Ground IND won by 7 wickets

This Indian side will next begin their campaign for the the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. Although the second and third T20Is were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield, an additional match was added with both teams getting to play four matches. The series is meant to be preparation in South Africa ahead of the mega-event which will be held from January 14 to 29.

