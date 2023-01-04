Shafali Verma-led India clinched the final match of the Under 19 Twenty20 series by seven wickets to register a 4-0 win against South Africa at the Steyn City School Ground, Pretoria on Wednesday.
Batting first after winning the toss, SA U19 were all out for 54 runs in 13.2 overs, thanks to a collective bowling effort by the Indians. Yashasri was particularly impressive and returned superb bowling figures 3/9. Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav and Falak Naz all chipped in with two wickets apiece.
In reply, India wrapped the chase in just 9.2 overs with Shafali top-scoring with 22 runs.
In the fourth T20I, Shweta Sehrawat was leading the side in Shafali Verma’s absence while senior team player Richa Ghosh had also been missing.
For the hosts, the only fight put up was by Kayla Reneke in her unbeaten 24-ball-20-run stay.
Schedule
|Match
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Result
|1st T20I
|Tuesday
|27-Dec-22
|1.30 pm IST
|Steyn City Ground
|IND won by 54 runs
|2nd T20I
|Thursday
|29-Dec-22
|5.15 pm IST
|Steyn City Ground
|Match called off due to wet outfield
|2nd T20I*
|Saturday
|31-Dec-22
|1.30 pm IST
|Steyn City Ground
|Match called off due to wet outfield
|3rd T20I
|Monday
|02-Jan-23
|5.15 pm IST
|Steyn City Ground
|IND won by 4 wickets
|4th T20I
|Wednesday
|03-Jan-23
|1.30 pm IST
|Steyn City Ground
|IND won by 60 runs
|5th T20I
|Thursday
|04-Jan-23
|1.30 pm IST
|Steyn City Ground
|IND won by 7 wickets
This Indian side will next begin their campaign for the the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. Although the second and third T20Is were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield, an additional match was added with both teams getting to play four matches. The series is meant to be preparation in South Africa ahead of the mega-event which will be held from January 14 to 29.
India U19 team for ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup - Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.
Standby players: Shikha Shalot, Najla CMC, Yashashri