Football Watch: Lionel Messi receives guard of honour at PSG on return from Fifa World Cup triumph Lionel Messi was presented with a guard of honour by his PSG team-mates following his World Cup winning campaign with Argentina. Scroll Staff 29 minutes ago Lionel Messi | REUTERS/Molly Darlington Une 𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐞 𝐝'𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫 pour notre champion du monde ! 👏❤️💙#BravoLeo pic.twitter.com/xsRHdfVbQS— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 4, 2023