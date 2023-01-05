Field Watch Watch, Sydney Test: Steve Smith scores 30th Test century, to go past Sir Don Bradman Smith also went past Michael Clarke and Matthew Hayden on Australia’s run-scoring chart in Test cricket to now be placed fourth. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago Australia’s Steve Smith celebrates | DAVID GRAY / AFP We are watching a modern-day legend! Century No.30 for Steve Smith! #PlayOfTheDay#AUSvSA | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/hl5Qu5xR6F— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Steve Smith Cricket Sydney Test Australia vs South Africa