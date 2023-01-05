Field Watch Watch: Trailer for Netflix series ‘Break Point’ offers peek behind scenes on the tennis tour The series is from producers of ‘F1: Drive to Survive’ also on Netflix. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago Netflix series | Screengrab Game. Set. Match. Meet the next-generation of tennis giants. From the producers of F1: Drive to Survive... BREAK POINT Part 1 arrives 13 Jan, only on @Netflix / @NetflixUK pic.twitter.com/JPIFNDvhv4— wta (@WTA) January 5, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Netflix Tennis Break point F1: Drive to Survive