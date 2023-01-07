Indian pair of N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan’s dream run came to an end in the final hurdle at the fifth edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra after they were defeated by the fourth-seeded duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles title clash at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

It was the sixth ATP Tour title for the Belgian duo, who entered the title clash after defeating the No. 1 seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the semifinals last night. Their last title came in Singapore in 2021.

The Indians, on the other hand, had an impressive run in the tournament since making an entry as an alternative pair. They shocked No 2 seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow earlier in the quarterfinals.

Balaji and Jeevan started the game on a winning note by taking 1-0 lead. However, Gille-Vliegen quickly shifted gears and, despite some resistance from the Indians, pocketed the opening set 6-4 convincingly.

The Tamil Nadu-born duo, playing their maiden ATP Tour final since making tour-level debut as a team in 2012, managed to win a game when they were trailing 2-4 down in the second set and put up a strong fight, showing signs of a comeback. But, Gille-Vliegen continued to play aggressively and did not allow Indians to recover before wrapping up the set as well as the match in one hour and 10 minutes.

"They've been friends of us for a long time... Happy to see them come this far in an ATP event." 🤝



Gille & Vliegen express their delight in having played a couple of their buddies today ♥#TOM2023 #AdvantagePune #Tennis #ATPTour #TataOpenMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/fFYZnSFjGQ — Tata Open Maharashtra (@MaharashtraOpen) January 7, 2023

In a match of small margins, two breaks of serve were enough for the Belgian duo to win the title and both pairs were congratulatory at the end of each other for their week in Pune.

Later tonight, French tennis star Benjamin Bonzi and the Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor will look to secure their maiden ATP Tour title when they lock horns in the singles final.

The ongoing edition of South Asia’s only ATP 250 event is conducted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association in association with the Government of Maharashtra for the fifth year in Pune.