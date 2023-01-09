FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Watch: PR Sreejesh’s highlights from previous three Hockey World Cup appearances Sreejesh will be making his fourth appearance at the Hockey World Cup. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago File image Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh | Ina Fassbender / AFP Four World Cups and numerous memories! #4DaysToGoIndia's @16Sreejesh will be playing in his fourth FIH Hockey World Cup. Relive some of his highlights from the previous editions.Follow all the updates from the #HWC2023 on https://t.co/3Tmw1e4ga5.@TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/cn13PrZcEm— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hockey World Cup PR Sreejesh HWC 2023