Malaysia Open Super 1000 live: All eyes on PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, HS Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen
Follow live updates from day two of the Malaysia Open.
TV Courts live on Voot Select and Sports 18 in India.
Live updates
Women’s singles round of 32, Malvika Bansod 9-21 13-21 An Se Young: A few bright moments here and there for Bansod but consistency is the name of the game and ASY is one of the best in the world for a reason.
Women’s singles round of 32, Malvika Bansod 9-21 13-19 An Se Young: Inching closer to a comfortable win, is ASY.
Epic win for Vitidsarn:
Women’s singles round of 32, Malvika Bansod 9-21 11-16 An Se Young: Into double figures, Bansod
Women’s singles round of 32, Malvika Bansod 9-21 8-15 An Se Young: Slightly unfortunate call on the Indian there after a good rally, her down-the-line seemed to catch the line but given out. No reviews on this court though.
Women’s singles round of 32, Malvika Bansod 9-21 7-11 An Se Young: Similar to the opening game again. The point just before the mid-game interval, ASY was defending pretty much the entirety of a rally and doing so brilliantly, before taking a step closer to the net and putting Bansod under pressure. She does that so well.
Looks like an absolute thriller here
Women’s singles round of 32, Malvika Bansod 9-21 6-7 An Se Young: After losing 14 out of 15 points to close game 1, Bansod has recovered decently again to start game 2 well. The errors are haunting her though, plays a good rally but mishits the closing shot sometimes.
Women’s singles round of 32, Malvika Bansod 9-21 An Se Young: A close start to the match but all ASY after that. When she gets those crosscourt winners going, she is hard to stop. Bansod had no answers after the initial exchanges, where she did enjoy success with her drop shots.
Women’s singles round of 32, Malvika Bansod 9-18 An Se Young: A superb run of 11 out of 12 points for ASY.
Women’s singles round of 32, Malvika Bansod 9-16 An Se Young: ASY is starting to run away with this, unfortunately for the Indian.
Women’s singles round of 32, Malvika Bansod 8-11 An Se Young: The Indian had her nose in front a few occasions in the opening exchanges but ASY wins four in a row to take a handy lead into the mid-game interval.
Women’s singles round of 32, Malvika Bansod vs An Se Young: First up, India’s new WS No 2 in action and it is a huge test for Bansod against the rising star of badminton in An Se Young. Bansod has made a good start, it’s 6-6 in the opening exchanges.
Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the 2023 badminton season. It’s day two at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 as we begin the season with a blockbuster event and there are some blockbuster matches lined up today for Indian shuttlers in Kuala Lumpur.
PV Sindhu returns to action after a long injury-enforced break and her first test is against friend and familiar foe Carolina Marin. And there is the now-traditional HS Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen battle. There is also a big Korean test awaiting Satwik-Chirag.
Read more in our overall preview here: Spotlight on PV Sindhu’s return, Lakshya Sen faces HS Prannoy yet again
DAY 1 UPDATE: Gopichand-Treesa Jolly progress; K Srikanth, Saina Nehwal bow out
