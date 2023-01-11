Badminton Watch highlights: Satwik-Chirag defeat Choi-Kim to reach second round at Malaysia Open Super 1000 The Indians, ranked No 5 in the world, overcame a slow start to win against the world No 9 pair 21-16, 21-13 in 44 minutes. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated 2 minutes ago File image: Chirag Shetty (R) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) of India | AFP Fast-paced men’s doubles as Choi/Kim 🇰🇷 take on Rankireddy/Shetty 🇮🇳.#BWFWorldTour #MalaysiaOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/gLWSoNPn6X— BWF (@bwfmedia) January 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Satwik-Chirag Malaysia Open Badminton Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty