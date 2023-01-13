Malaysia Open Super 1000 quarterfinals live: HS Prannoy trails versus Kodai Naraoka
Follow live updates of the quarterfinal matches featuring Indian shuttlers.
Matches live on Sports18 and Voot Select in India.
India’s QF matches on Friday:
MS: HS Prannoy vs Kodai Naraoka (12.30 pm IST, Court 2)
MD: Satwik-Chirag vs Liu-Ou (03.50 pm IST, Court 2)
Live updates
Men’s singles QF, HS Prannoy 16-21, 5-6 Kodai Naraoka: Another fabulous rally and it goes Prannoy’s way this time, with a nice straight smash.
Men’s singles QF, HS Prannoy 16-21, 5-6 Kodai Naraoka: A quick come-on from Prannoy before he serves... he knows how important this phase in the game is, he can’t let Kodai get a foothold in this game for too long. The Indian is having difficulty controlling the length here.
Men’s singles QF, HS Prannoy 16-21, 4-3 Kodai Naraoka: And that is something I haven’t seen before. The broadcast showed a hawkeye review after Naraoka challenged, but the “in” call was for Court 1 and not Court 2. Some confusion there, point eventually goes to Prannoy.
Men’s singles QF, HS Prannoy 16-21, 1-0 Kodai Naraoka: A tough task gets tougher for Prannoy but he did choose sides at the toss and will be hoping to take this to the decider. Most MS matches have gone the distance in this event, it is worth noting.
Men’s singles QF, HS Prannoy 16-21 Kodai Naraoka: After a good tussle for most of the game, Naraoka pushed ahead in the back-end, a couple of errors that Prannoy will rue but otherwise a close game.
Men’s singles QF, HS Prannoy 15-20 Kodai Naraoka: A lucky net cord and one game point saved.
Men’s singles QF, HS Prannoy 15-20 Kodai Naraoka: And that’s another big miss from Prannoy, could have had the serve back on 16-18 but misses a net kill and it is 19-15 NAraoka. Soon after, five game points.
Men’s singles QF, HS Prannoy 15-17 Kodai Naraoka: As Kodai stays ahead, Prannoy comes up with a nice inside out smash that catches the line to stay in touching distance.
Men’s singles QF, HS Prannoy 13-15 Kodai Naraoka: A big roar from Prannoy as a nice net shot sets up the point. He needs a run of points here you feel.
Men’s singles QF, HS Prannoy 12-15 Kodai Naraoka: Ah that’s a bad miss and Prannoy looks skyward for perhaps the drift.
Men’s singles QF, HS Prannoy 10-13 Kodai Naraoka: Another TERRIFIC rally and there was a tweener from Prannoy in defence, but eventually Naraoka’s pressure pays off.
Men’s singles QF, HS Prannoy 9-11 Kodai Naraoka: An absolutely brilliant 39-shot rally goes Naraoka’s way and soon enough he takes a 11-9 lead into the interval.
Men’s singles QF, HS Prannoy 8-9 Kodai Naraoka: Back in the lead is Kodai but a lovely net shot by Prannoy makes it a 1-point game,
Men’s singles QF, HS Prannoy 7-7 Kodai Naraoka: Backhand is arguably one of Prannoy’s biggest strengths and it is in good form today. We are all level.
Men’s singles QF, HS Prannoy 4-6 Kodai Naraoka: Blistering start for Kodai, racing ahead to a 6-1 lead but Prannoy has found his radar now. The 10th point was a fabulous rally, 27 shots, that went Prannoy’s way.
Men’s singles QF, HS Prannoy 0-3 Kodai Naraoka: Brilliant second rally but mistakes from Prannoy either side of it and it is a good start for Kodai.
Men’s singles QF, HS Prannoy vs Kodai Naraoka: Both men come into this match on the back of big wins. Prannoy defeated Lakshya in the opening round, Naraoka knocked out home favourite and world No 2 Lee Zii Jia. He then went on to defeat another home favourite in Ng Tze Yong, fighting back from 15-19 down in game 2 to win in three.
12.28 pm: Prannoy vs Naraoka first up and it promises to be a cracker. Will stick my neck out to say it will be a really good, tight match if both players can find close their best levels.
Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the 2023 badminton season. It’s day four at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 in Kuala Lumpur.
Two matches featuring Indians to look forward to today in the quarterfinals and all things considered, their identities don’t comes as a surprise. In the year’s first major event, HS Prannoy (India’s top-ranked men’s singles player) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty (India’s top-ranked doubles pair) are in the last eight after impressive two rounds to kick-start their reason.
India’s round of 16 matches on Thursday:
WD: Stoeva sisters defeated Treesa-Gayatri 21-13, 15-21, 21-17
MS: HS Prannoy defeated Dwi Wardoyo 9-21, 21-15, 16-21
MD: Satwik-Chirag defeated Fikri-Bagas 21-19, 22-20
