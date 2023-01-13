Hockey World Cup, Group D, India vs Spain live: Harmanpreet Singh misses stroke, India lead 2-0
Follow all the updates from the opening match for India in Pool D at the Hockey World Cup.
India 1-0, 13th min, Amit Rohidas
India 2-0, 27th min, Hardik Singh
Live updates
Pool D, India 2-0 Spain in Q3: How did India not score there? A good move down the right, the ball is into the box and the defender’s touch takes the ball just away from Shamsher.
Pool D, India 2-0 Spain in Q3: Harmanpreet Singh will have to wait longer for his first World Cup goal as captain. Just wide on the angle.
Pool D, India 2-0 Spain in Q3: PC for India.
Pool D, India 2-0 Spain in Q3: Yellow card for Spain, looks like a 5-min suspension for Marc Reyne.
Pool D, India 2-0 Spain in Q3: MISS! Harmanpreet Singh with a rare stroke miss. Super save by Adrian Rafi with some help from his groin. The ball stays on the line.
Pool D, India 2-0 Spain in Q3: Penalty stroke for India. Akashdeep tackled from behind.
First half stats: Good possession numbers for India but the shots count show Spain can’t be counted out just yet.
India coach Graham Reid: We made enough opportunities, but we need to produce outcomes from those. We need to be a bit more balanced (on which flanks to use as they went largely right and then got a chance from left). Just one half done, we need to focus (on the atmosphere at the venue).
Pool D, India 2-0 Spain and it is end of Q2: India withstood some pressure at the end but it is a deserved lead in the match at half time.
Pool D, India 2-0 Spain in Q2: GOAL INDIA! Terrific steal from Hardik near the halfway line and he goes all the way down the left flank, beats a couple of defenders and puts the ball in the middle that is deflected in. No own goals in hockey, so it’s a deserved goal to Hardik.
Pool D, India 1-0 Spain in Q2: Super save by Pathak, remains 1-0.
Pool D, India 1-0 Spain in Q2: Eventually, Spain’s spell of pressure results in a PC. Rash tackle by Shamsher.
Dilip Unnikrishnan from the stadium: Spain with a sustained period of possession but unable to really trouble the Indian defence
Pool D, India 1-0 Spain in Q2: End of Q1 and start of Q2, it’s been all India. And five minutes into Q2, some solid possession for the visitors.
Dilip Unnikrishnan from the stadium: Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh and Hardik Singh have been so good in the Indian midfield
Dilip Unnikrishnan from the stadium: What a moment for Amit Rohidas! Scoring his country’s first goal in the 2023 World Cup at his home turf. And what a moment too for the 20,000 odd Rourkela natives to see their boy score. Lovely scenes all over
Pool D, India 1-0 Spain in Q1: GOAL INDIA! Odisha’s very own Amit Rohidas with a stunning hit into the roof of the net to score India’s first goal of the World cup in front of his home fans. Harman with the flick that is blocked but Rohidas was quick to latch on to the rebound.
Pool D, India 0-0 Spain in Q1: India quickly win another PC. Meanwhile Cunill got a green card in the previous PC.
Pool D, India 0-0 Spain in Q1: India go the long route and Shamsher controls the ball superbly to win the first PC. Surprisingly, not Harmanpreet for the first one. Jarmanpreet goes for the hit and it is wide.
Pool D, India 0-0 Spain in Q1: India slowly starting to make their moves after a bit of a slow start. Akashdeep with the ball from the right, Mandeep couldn’t direct it in. More pressure from the right.
Pool D, India 0-0 Spain in Q1: India not pressing too high in the early stages but as I say that, Hardik steals the ball in midfield and combines well with Sukhjeet and Akashdeep. The final ball is not effective though.
Pool D, India 0-0 Spain in Q1: Even start to the match.
Pool D, India 0-0 Spain in Q1: And it is Spain with the first attacking threat on goal. A long ball from the right but Rohidas defends it well. Mandeep goes down the left on the counter but India can’t force a PC.
Pool D, India 0-0 Spain: PUSHBACK!
National anthems time. And here’s a look at the starting lineups.
Data check: At 3rd on the chart for average number of caps, the Indian team is mid-table for average age. Good mixture of youth and experience, as coach Reid puts it
6.49 pm: A Twitter thread of our stories in the lead-up to the tournament. From an interview with Harmanpreet Singh, who has been named captain for the tournament, to a feature on Krishan Pathak, some number-crunching about the squads and two great technical reads on the penalty corner routines... we have got you covered.
06.45 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian team at the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.
The build-up in Odisha has reached its fever pitch and it promises to be a cracking evening at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, which is set to host two of India’s three matches in the Group stage. The 20,000-plus seater stadium could very well filled to the brim and there will be plenty of support for Harmanpreet Singh and Co.
India begin their campaign in Group D with a tricky test against an opponent they have faced a few times recently. Spain are not the most experienced team here at the World Cup but they will be a handful, make no mistake.
Starting XIs for IND & ESP
|Jersey no.
|India
|Starting XI marked as X
|Spain Jersey No
|Name
|Starting XI marked as X
|4
|Singh Jarmanpreet
|1
|GARIN Mario (GK)
|5
|ABHISHEK
|2
|ALONSO Alejandro
|X
|6
|Kumar Surender
|X
|6
|GISPERT Xavier
|X
|7
|Singh Manpreet
|X
|7
|GONZALEZ Enrique
|X
|8
|Singh Hardik
|X
|8
|RECASENS Marc
|11
|Singh Mandeep
|X
|9
|IGLESIAS Alvaro
|X
|12
|Pathak Krishan Bahadur (GK)
|12
|REYNE Marc
|13
|SINGH Harmanpreet (C)
|X
|14
|MIRALLES Marc (C)
|X
|14
|Upadhyay Lalit Kumar
|15
|BONASTRE Jordi
|X
|15
|Xess Nilam Sanjeep
|17
|CUNILL Pepe
|X
|16
|Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh (GK)
|X
|18
|MENINI Joaquin
|X
|18
|Sharma Nilakanta
|20
|CUNILL Pau
|21
|Singh Shamsher
|X
|21
|RAFI Adrian (GK)
|X
|22
|Kumar Varun
|X
|23
|VIZCAINO Marc
|27
|Singh Akashdeep
|X
|24
|RODRIGUEZ Ignacio
|X
|30
|Rohidas Amit
|X
|26
|CURIEL Cesar
|32
|Prasad Vivek Sagar
|29
|CLAPES Gerard
|34
|SINGH Sukhjeet
|X
|90
|LACALLE Borja
|X
Stats courtesy: TMS / FIH, Screenshots courtesy: TMS / Disney+Hotstar