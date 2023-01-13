In Rishabh Pant’s injury-enforced absence, KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan have been named as the two wicket-keepers for the first two matches eagerly anticipated India vs Australia Test series.

Another notable name in the squad is Suryakumar Yadav, who has been India’s best T20I batter in recent times.

Ravindra Jadeja has also been included in in the squad but is subject to fitness, the BCCI said.

The series pits the top two sides in the ICC World Test Championship standings.

The tour will kickstart in Nagpur from the 9th of February.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also picked India’s squad for series against New Zealand.

This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a 4-match Test series feature, the BCCI said.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav. Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

Eaerlier, Todd Murphy was Wednesday included in Australia’s Test squad for their India tour as a potential spin partner to Nathan Lyon, while veteran batsman Peter Handscomb was recalled.

Australia will take four spinners for the four-Test series in Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad in February-March with Mitchell Swepson also getting the nod along with Ashton Agar.

Allrounder Cameron Green and pace spearhead Mitchell Starc were both named in expectation of their returns from injury. Uncapped quick Lance Morris was retained in the squad as a back-up.

Australia’s Test squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.