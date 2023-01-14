U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, IND vs SA live: Shafali and Co fight back with quick wickets
Follow live coverage of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.
Live updates
SA 88/2 (12 overs): Parshavi continuing to keep things tight, just four runs come from her third over. Lourens survives a run-out by diving in but seems to have hurt her right arm in the process.
SA 84/2 (11 overs): Fifty for Simone Lourens! The 15-year-old right-handed opener gets there in just 33 balls. She was ultra aggressive from the get-got and has played some fine strokes to put her team in a promising position.
SA 80/2 (10 overs): Parshavi is mixing up her flight and length wonderfully, just three runs come from her second over.
SA 77/2 (9 overs): Mendhiya returns to bowl her second over and concedes five runs. SA playing with a lot more restraint at the moment.
SA 72/2 (8 overs): Leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra comes on to bowl and concedes just two runs in her first over. India are pulling things back.
SA 70/2 (7 overs): Sonia Mendhiya joins the attack and bowls a tidy over as well.
SA 64/2 (6 overs): Another nice, quiet over for India as Archana concedes just a wide and a single. But that powerplay belonged to South Africa, surely.
SA 61/2 (4.4 overs): OUT! Another wicket for India! Skipper Shafali Verma joins the attack and cleans up her counterpart Oluhle Siyo.
SA 56/1 (4 overs): OUT! India get their first wicket after a blazing start for south Africa. Elandri Janse van Rensburg (23) miscues one and Richa Ghosh takes a simple catch. Sonam Yadav gets the breakthrough.
SA 45/0 (3 overs): Another big over for South Africa is Elandri gets in on the act. Off-spinner Archana Devi joins the attack and she’s hit for six and four by the right-hander.
SA 33/0 (2 overs): There is no stopping Lourens! India turn to spin immediately in left-arm spinner Sonam Yadav but she too is hit for a hat-trick of fours by the right-hander.
SA 20/0 (1 over): A super start for South Africa. Shabnam errs in length and bowls too short to begin her spell (perhaps some nerves there for the 15-year-old), she’s hit by the right-handed Lourens for 6, 6, 4, 4.
5.15 pm: The players have taken the field and we’re ready for play. Shabnam has the new ball in hand for India. Here we go!
Playing XIs
India: Shweta Sehrawat, Shafali Verma (c), Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Richa Ghosh (w), Sonia Mendhiya, Hrishita Basu, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Shabnam MD, Sonam Yadav.
South Africa: Elandri Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Oluhle Siyo (c), Kayla Reyneke, Madison Landsman, Karabo Meso (w), Miane Smit, Jenna Evans, Seshnie Naidu, Ayanda Hlubi, Ntabiseng Nini.
TOSS: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.
Shafali Verma and Co swept a bilateral series against South Africa 4-0 recently. In their two warmup matches before the World Cup, India beat Australia before going down against Bangladesh. Since it is the inaugural edition of the tournament, it is perhaps difficult to say which team is the favourite, but India surely have a strong squad at their disposal. Today, they will be keen to his the ground running quickly and get the win against hosts South Africa.
Here’s a look at India’s squad:
Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam.
Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.
India's schedule for group stage
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Opposition
|Venue
|Saturday
|January 14
|5.15 pm IST
|South Africa
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|Monday
|January 16
|1.30 pm IST
|UAE
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|Wednesday
|January 18
|5.15 pm IST
|Scotland
|Willowmoore Park B, Benoni
Screenshots in the blog courtesy FanCode and Disney+ Hotstar.