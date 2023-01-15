Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final One-Day International against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The hosts, having already clinched the series by winning the first two ODIs, made two changes to their playing XI.

Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik were rested, skipper Rohit said at the toss, and Washington Sundar and Suryakumar Yadav came in, with the latter getting a huge cheer from the crowd in the stadium when his name was announced.

“Looks a good pitch, we will try to make the most of it,” said Rohit.

“There are still a lot of areas that we can keep improving, today gives up a chance to do that. We want to play close to a perfect game,” he added.

India had won the second ODI to secure the series win on the back of a fine, unbeaten knock by KL Rahul and an impressive all-round performance by Kuldeep Yadav.