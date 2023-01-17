Australia tour of India 2023 Watch: Ishan Kishan on earning Test call-up – ‘I enjoy playing red-ball cricket’ With Rishabh Pant unavailable due to injury, Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat were named as the keepers in India’s squad for the first two Tests against Australia. Scroll Staff An hour ago File image of Ishan Kishan | Twitter @BCCI Of maiden Test call-up, emotions & excitement to play red-ball cricket & more 👌 👌🎥 🎥 @ShubmanGill turns anchor to interview @ishankishan51 on his selection in #TeamIndia squad for the first two #INDvAUS Tests 👍 pic.twitter.com/oinLYky95Q— BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2023 India vs Australia Test series: KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan named as keepers; Suryakumar Yadav called up We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket australia tour of india 2023 Ishan Kishan india vs australia