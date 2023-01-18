Asian Games double silver-medallist Dutee Chand on Wednesday has been provisionally suspended after testing positive from sample A for illegal anabolic steroids during out-of-competition testing, reported PTI.

According to a PTI report, as per a doping control notification on adverse analytical findings released by the National Anti-Doping Agency, the 26-year-urine old’s sample tested positive for andarine, ostarine, and ligandrol.

The AAF notification for the Indian sprinter, as reported by PTI, read: “I do hereby inform you that your sample A was tested at the National Dope Testing Laboratory in accordance with the procedure set out in World Anti-Doping Agency’s International Standard of Laboratories and was returned adverse analytical findings as details given below.”

According to the media report, sample A was collected out-of-competition on December 5 last year at Bhubaneswar, where she had moved to train on her own. Dutee had seven working days to request a “B” sample test before the right is waived.

The sprinter, denying that she has ever taken a banned substance, is quoted as saying by Indian Express, “I haven’t received any letter from doping agencies or federation yet. I only got to know through media people that a letter is being circulated on social media.”

Dutee Chand is the national record holder in women’s 100m, with a timing of 11.17s set in 2021.