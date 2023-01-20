A remarkable, all-round performance by Scotland captain, Katherine Fraser, guided her side to a tense, five-wicket win over the United States of America in the ICC Under19 Women’s T20 World Cup fourth place playoff in Benoni.

This was their first win, in what was their last match of the tournament.

Fraser, who had initially picked up 3/23 as the USA posted a competitive total of 147/7 in their innings, took matters into her own hands when she came in to bat, despite visibly suffering with the intense heat at Willowmoore Park.

Fraser, who rode her luck (she was dropped three times) in a 59-run knock (47 balls) featuring eight fours and a six, left Scotland needing eight off the final over when she was finally caught by a USA side which put down several catches on the day.

Another dropped catch and two wide balls by death bowler Isani Vaghela gave the Scots – who passed 100 for the first time in the competition – the leg up they needed before Molly Paton hit the winning runs with a boundary, two balls from the end.

The USA’s decision to bat first when they won the toss was vindicated by openers Laasaya Mullapudi and Disha Dhingra, who were watchful to begin with but accelerated nicely to set up a first wicket platform of 75 off 63 balls.

Left-hander, Mullapudi, regularly found gaps in her 33-ball 43 (eight fours) while Dhingra was more circumspect, her 30 coming from the same number of balls as Mullapudi’s runs and featuring six fours.

Dhingra’s dismissal in the 11th over ushered in a period where Scotland wrested the momentum as fast bowler Orla Montgomery struck quickly for her two wickets in the match.

A brisk partnership of 25 (15 balls) by skipper Geetika Kodali (22) and Ritu Singh (13) gave the USA just the impetus they needed in the closing stages to get their highest score in the tournament and post a challenging total.

The Scots kept taking their wickets and catches as the USA tried to accelerate, with Fraser picking up all three of her wickets during that time while Darcey Carter’s catching at cow corner was sensational to the tune of three grabs.

Scotland’s reply had a similar, nothing-to-lose narrative about it, and despite losing the dangerous Ailsa Lister with 15 runs on the board to a great recovery catch by Tya Gonsalves, they would recover to keep pace with the USA’s batting for the rest of the innings.

Indonesia end World Cup journey on a high

Indonesia might not have won this inaugural edition, but they have won many hearts during their stay in South Africa. On Friday, in the stifling heat of Benoni, they also made history as they claimed their first ever World Cup victory, besting Zimbabwe in a play-off between countries that finished fourth in their groups.

The celebrations that followed each wicket were matched in ecstasy and energy by the eruption of joy when Ni Made Suarniasih claimed the winning run by three wickets.

Ni Luh Ketut Wesika Ratna Dewi ensured that her name will be remembered, as she picked up five for 18 in a sparkling display on the field for her and the team she has led with aplomb.

In their final match before heading home, they were out to impress. After Zimbabwe elected to bat first, Wesika immediately made them regret it, as she bowled Natasha Mbomba with the very first ball of the match.

She repeated the dose two balls later, removing the other opener for Zimbabwe, Kay Ndiraya, with an identical bit of in-swing bowling. Wesika’s control of her new ball boomerangs has been one of the highlights of the tournament – as have the choreographed celebrations that follow each Indonesian wicket.

They were at it again in Benoni on Friday, dancing and welcoming each wicket with infectious smiles. Zimbabwe were not smiling, however, as they were reduced to 17 for four inside the first five overs.

Indonesia could do little wrong, and the catch that dismissed Kelly Ndiraya confirmed that. She slapped a cut that would have hurtled to the boundary, but it instead went straight to cover-point, where Thersiana Feibrene Catrina Penu Weo snapped it up inches off the ground.

Her delight was Ndiraya’s despair, as Zimbabwe battled to get going. Danielle Meikle did put up a fight, with four boundaries in her knock of 20 from 19 balls. But she was also a victim of the irrepressible Wesika, bowled as she tried to help one to the on-side.

Adel Zimunu (13 from 29 balls) stuck around until she was trapped in front by Ni Kadek Ariani. Zimbabwe eventually had to settle for 86 for eight in their 20 overs.

The chase was not without drama. Indonesia also lost a wicket early, to the second ball of the innings, as Meikle trapped Ni Kadek Ariani in front. Wesika (14), Thersiana Penu Weo (14) and Gusti Ulansari (10) all chipped in, but Zimbabwe stayed in the hunt with regular breakthroughs.

When the sunglasses-clad Chipo Moyo (three for 12) struck twice in the 13th over, Indonesia found themselves at a nervous 62 for six – still 25 runs shy of a monumental victory. It was left to Ni Kadek Dwi Indriyani (9 not out) and Ni Made Suarniasih(12 not out) to guide the ship tentatively home.

And when they got there, no one could begrudge them their unbridled joy.

