India’s chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup ended on Sunday with a heartbreaking defeat against New Zealand in the crossover match in Bhubaneswar.

With the score tied at 3-3 at full time, the match went to a shootout and after a couple of stunning saves from veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, skipper Harmanpreet Singh had the chance to take India to victory but he missed. Soon after, Shamsher Singh missed his opportunity too and New Zealand closed out the win.

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Sukhjeet Singh and Varun Kumar had scored the goals for India in regular time and the hosts lead 3-1 at one stage, but New Zealand equalised in the fourth quarter of the match before sealing their spot in the quarterfinals eventually.

Here are some reactions to India’s heartbreaking defeat:

The fact is we were a shadow of the team that we were at the Tokyo Olympics 💔 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) January 22, 2023

It hasn't even been a minute and the Kalinga has almost emptied out. Soul crushing loss for India pic.twitter.com/GP2nEA2GN7 — Dilip Unnikrishnan (@DilipUnnikrishn) January 22, 2023

And 12th-ranked New Zealand have shown India the door… Olympic medallists India crash out of World Cup — Harpreet Lamba (@HarpreetLamba88) January 22, 2023

Genuinely don't know what to make of that performance after going 3-1 up. NZ were even down to 10. Utterly heartbreaking defeat, this team promised much more than what they delivered at this World Cup. Easiest explanation for tonight, but Hardik was such a miss. #HWC2023 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 22, 2023

New Zealand captain Nick Woods expresses his delight after the team's win over hosts India in the crossover of #HWC2023.@BlackSticks pic.twitter.com/DAloYZzIZy — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 22, 2023

Agar dil hockey ko de rahe ho, accha cardiologist bhi appoint karke rakhna pls #PSA — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) January 22, 2023

Ind hosted WC 4 times. None of these times did it enter SF. Indian coach, foreign coach, nothing worked. Such fiascos do no good for the game we love. Remember, NZ defeated Ind at the GC CWG too. No one to blame, let's live with this. — stick2hockey.com (@indianhockey) January 22, 2023

Two amazing matches today what a shame for the hosts @TheHockeyIndia to lose in front of another great #Kalinga crowd .. @BlackSticks go through on a sudden death shootout … #HockeyWorldCup2023 — Dan Strange (@DanStrangetv) January 22, 2023

Coming from one of the best and the man in charge... Big decisions needed now. @TheHockeyIndia https://t.co/iirh9MsHiZ — Uthra 🇮🇳 (@OnTheSportField) January 22, 2023

11 PCs. Shootout. Sudden Death. Many questions. Probaby, a few answers or none at all. Its like old times.Harman's hit in the sudden death, showed how desperate he was to get a goal. Back to the drawing board. #FIH2023 — Sundeep Misra (@MisraSundeep) January 22, 2023

Harmanpreet says the pressure of being captain hasn't affected his game — Dilip Unnikrishnan (@DilipUnnikrishn) January 22, 2023

Game over!!! Bogey teams are hurting us in crucial games. What a horrible event for Harman!!! It's 3 am in Melbourne and I can't go back to sleep now. What a loss!! This loss would haunt us for a while. — Ash C (@AshChandler82) January 22, 2023

💔Not the result we wanted. But our team will bounce back. #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 pic.twitter.com/gJ76INwtZS — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) January 22, 2023

Congratulations to @BlackSticks on beating India and reaching QF. They kept getting knocked down and got back up and responded.



Great temperament and willpower. They stuck to their plans — Give Me Hockey (@hockeyind) January 22, 2023