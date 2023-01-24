A convincing, six-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates saw Australia hang on to their spot in the top two of the Super Six log in the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Their match at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom offered them a chance to draw level with India on six points, an opportunity they took with both hands by putting the opposition in and making reasonably light work of the chase.

Australia’s net run-rate sees them just behind India in the Group 1 standings, and in a strong position to qualify for the semi-finals. Bangladesh would have to beat the UAE strongly to usurp them in the scramble for the final four.

The UAE made 107/8 in their innings, which Australia overhauled on the first ball of the 16th over. Openers Kate Pelle (51 off 36 balls, eight fours) and Sianna Ginger (14) broke the back of the chase with an opening stand of 66.

By the time the UAE bowlers – led by off-spinner Lavanya Keny’s 2/23 in four overs – started pegging them back, the job was already done.

The UAE seemed well on their way to making a good fist of things and setting Australia a competitive total, despite losing the wicket of opener Keny with just eight runs on the board.

This was thanks to opener and wicketkeeper Theertha Satish, who held the best parts of the innings together with a gutsy, captains’ knock of 58 (eight fours). Satish batted until the first ball of the 16th over, when she was the fourth wicket to fall after her 48-ball innings.

The moment she was caught off leg-spinner Amy Smith’s bowling the UAE had very little by way of batters who could take them to a total they could bowl at, only managing 107 for eight as Australia’s bowlers shared the wickets evenly amongst themselves.

Fast bowler Maggie Clark, who began the rot by dismissing opener Keny, caught and bowled for five, was the pick of them with figures of 3/20, with Lucy Hamilton taking two for 10 off her three overs and Smith chipping in with two more wickets for 14 runs.

Pakistan thump Ireland

Pakistan produced a thoroughly professional performance to pick Ireland apart and cruise to a seven-wicket victory over Ireland, in their ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Super Six encounter in Potchefstroom.

Runs and wickets were shared across the team, as Pakistan kept their hopes of a semi-final alive for another day. Ireland had won the toss and elected to bat first. Annabel Squires was the glue that kept their innings together, as she crafted a determined, unbeaten 55 from 52 balls, with five boundaries.

The rest of the innings however, was undermined by several of their batters contriving to get themselves out with poor shot selection. Joanna Loughran was cleverly deceived in the flight by Anosha Nasir, but Georgina Dempsey and Siuin Woods will be disappointed by the shots they chose for their dismissals.

Dempsey (5 off 11) attempted a ramp shot, but was castled by Areesha Noor Bhatti, while Woods reverse-swept Rida Aslam straight to short, third. Only Zara Craig stuck around to assist Squires in getting the total beyond 100. Her 17 was off 13 balls, with three fours.

Ultimately, Ireland settled for 113 for seven – and the nagging feeling that they could have scored more.

In contrast, Pakistan’s batting effort was a consolidated effort of precision. Eyman Fatima (25 off 17 balls) and Shawaal Zulfiqar (18 off 20 balls) got the ball rolling by adding 44 runs in the powerplay. That brisk start brought the required rate down and afforded Warda Yousaf and Syeda Aroob Shah the freedom to unfurl their shots.

The former made sure she saw the chase through, ending on 24 not out from 31 deliveries. At the other end, Shah blazed away. She helped herself to 35 from just 25 balls, collecting four boundaries along the way.

When Shah was dismissed with the end in sight, Laiba Nasir was on hand to finish the job with Yousaf. The win arrived in the 18th over, with 15 balls to spare. Dempsey, Freya Sargent and Craig took a wicket apiece for Ireland, but they would have left the North-West University Oval wondering what could have been if they had chalked up 20 more runs or so to put Pakistan under real pressure.

