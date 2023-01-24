New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third and final One-Day International against India in Indore on Tuesday.

Having already bagged the three-match series with victories in the first two ODIs, India went in with two changes as Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj made way for Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal.

India captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss that his team was looking to bat first anyway.

“As a team, we want to go out there and play well,” said Rohit. “It is a great ground to play on, everytime we come here there has been a good score. What is important is to give chances to some of the new guys who haven’t had a game and see how they go.”

India head into the match with the opportunity to become the top-ranked team in the ICC Men’s Rankings if they manage to get another victory and complete a clean sweep of the series.