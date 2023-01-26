Badminton Watch: Lakshya Sen earns thrilling win against NG Tze Yong at Indonesia Masters Super 500 Lakshya won 19-21, 21-8, 21-17 in 61 minutes to reach the quarterfinals on the BWF World Tour for the first time in 2023. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago File image of Lakshya Sen | AFP / Richard A. Brooks Round of 16 action sees No. 7 seed Lakshya Sen 🇮🇳 contend Ng Tze Yong 🇲🇾.#BWFWorldTour #IndonesiaMasters2023 pic.twitter.com/UrCl9jMZde— BWF (@bwfmedia) January 26, 2023 Indonesia Masters Super 500: Lakshya Sen beats Ng Tze Yong to reach quarters, Saina Nehwal bows out We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton indian badminton lakshya sen