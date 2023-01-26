Lakshya Sen reached the quarterfinals on the BWF World Tour for the first time in 2023 as he defeated Ng Tze Yong in the round of 16 at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 in Jakarta on Thursday.

In a match that was reminiscent of the meeting between the two shuttlers in the Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s singles final in Birmingham last year, Sen prevailed from a game down once again. The Indian won 19-21, 21-8, 21-17 in 61 minutes.

After having lost in the opening round against HS Prannoy at the Malaysia Open (Super 1000) and seeing his title defence end early at India Open (Super 750) at the hands of Rasmus Gemke, Sen’s start to 2023 had been less than ideal. But he backed up a solid win against world No 7 Kodai Naraoka in Jakarta in the opening round, with another solid result.

That the opening game went against Sen was also because of just a few seconds of miscontrol. From 19-16 ahead, the Indian made three unforced errors in the blink of an eye and that saw Tze Yong close out the opening game with five straight points.

But the Indian was in complete control in the second game, taking the lead early and playing from the far side that saw him dictate tempo. It was over in quick time as the Indian forced the decider.

With Anup Sridhar and DK Sen in his coaching corner, the 21-year-old just had to make sure the start to the decider wasn’t poor, as he had admitted after his defeat against Gemke. While Tze Yong was competing well again, the gap never got out of hand and in fact Lakshya took a 11-9 lead into the interval.

From the far side once again, he opened up a four-point lead. But Tze Yong fought back to make it 17-18 from 13-18 down. A fantastic rally at that point went Lakshya’s way crucially and the Indian, now world No 12, closed it out from there.

The seventh seed from India will next face a home shuttler for sure, taking on the winner of Jonatan Christie versus Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

Saina Nehwal and Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto are in action later in the day. The rest of the Indian contention lost in either the opening rounds or qualification stages.