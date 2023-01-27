Australian Open, mixed doubles final live: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani-Rafael Matos
Follow live updates of the mixed doubles final.
Live updates
Mixed doubles final, Mirza-Bopanna 0-1* Stefani-Matos: Break of serve to start off. Not the ideal start for Indians. Some good rallies already there, with Mirza doing well at the net but Bopanna didn’t have the best of first serves in and the Brazilians break after the deciding point at 40-40.
Mixed doubles final, Mirza-Bopanna vs Stefani-Matos: Bopanna to serve and we are underway.
Here’s a look at the draw from Q/F onwards:
06.35 am: Hello all, welcome to our live coverage of Australian Open 2023 and Sania Mirza’s last dance at a Grand Slam.
Mixed doubles final time at Rod Laver Arena. It is time for India vs Brazil, Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna versus Luisa Stefani-Rafael Matos. It’s been quite the journey for the Indian stalwart. And it is brilliant for the romantics in all of us that her final match at a Grand Slam is a final at Australia Open, the Major where she made her singles breakthrough and the Major where she won her first title back in 2009 with Mahesh Bhupathi.
“The greatest memory that I will carry with me for a life time is that of the pride and happiness that I saw on the faces of my fellow countrymen and supporters each time I achieved victory and reached milestones in my long career,” she wrote recently.
And today, there is a chance for one more. One final celebration perhaps, but that is true irrespective of the result. We can’t wait to get started.