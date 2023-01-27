Australian Open 2023 Watch: Sania Mirza’s speech at Australian Open – ‘No better arena to finish my Grand Slam career’ The six-time Grand Slam champion was competing in her last Major. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 20 minutes ago Sania Mirza at the post-match presentation | AFP "Sorry guys..." 🥹❤️Indian doubles legend Sania Mirza was overcome with emotion as she bowed out of grand slam tennis. Congrats on an incredible career! 👏👏🖥️ #AusOpen LIVE | https://t.co/80XjQpwd6J#9WWOS #Tennis pic.twitter.com/9LKc8bXDMF— Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 27, 2023 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam