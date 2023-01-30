Former India opener Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Monday.

The India batter who has played 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and nine T20Is in his seven-year-long international career stated that he was “looking forward to exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it.”

He wrote in his statement on Twitter: “I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life.”

Vijay, who was a mainstay in the test team, last played for India in a Test match in Perth in December 2018. In addition to that, he has 106 appearances in the Indian Premier League where he has scored 2619 runs, including 2 hundreds and 13 half-centuries. Vijay played for the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, and Kings XI Punjab in his IPL career.

He also expressed gratitude for the teams he has been associated with saying, “I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar.”

Full statement: Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport. I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar. To all my team-mates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality. To cricket fans that have supported me through the ups & downs of international sport, I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always be a source of motivation for me. Lastly, I would like to thank my family & friends for their unconditional love and support throughout my career. They have been my backbone and without them, I would not have been able to achieve what I have today. I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environments. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life. I wish all my former teammates and the Indian cricket team all the best for their future endeavours. Thank you for all the memories,

Love to All - More to Life.

Vijay

More to follow...