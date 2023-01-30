Novak Djokovic reclaimed top spot in the ATP rankings released on Monday after winning his 22nd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, while the women’s singles champion Aryna Sabalenka climbed to second in the WTA rankings. Poland’s Iga Swiatek retained the top spot in the women’s single rankings.

The Belarusian advanced three places to reach her highest ranking since August 2021 at the expense of Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur who slips to third.

Jessica Pegula of the United States fell one place to fourth and France’s Caroline Garcia dropped to fifth.

Elena Rybakina, who lost out to Sabalenka over three sets in Saturday’s final in Melbourne, climbed 15 places to a career-best ranking of 10th.

The Kazakh received no rankings points for winning Wimbledon last year following the All England Club’s decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Former world No 1Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic returned to the top 20 as she leaped 11 places to 20th.

Djokovic back to the top



The 35-year-old Serbian rose four places to dislodge Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who missed the tournament through injury and dropped to second.

Djokovic’s 10th Australian Open title means he is world No 1 for the 374th week since July 2011.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, who lost to Djokovic in straight sets in Sunday’s final in Melbourne, overtook Norwegian Casper Ruud in third place, matching a career-best ranking he first achieved in August 2021.

Andrey Rublev of Russia, dominated by Djokovic in the quarterfinals, climbed to a career-best position of fifth.

The shock elimination of Djokovic’s long-time rival Rafael Nadal in the second round saw the Spaniard drop four places to sixth.

Karen Khachanov’s run to the semifinals in Melbourne propelled the Russian up seven places to 13th.

Tommy Paul of the United States, who also reached the final four, broke into the top 20 for the first time as he soared up the rankings by 16 places to 19th.

WTA rankings (Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 10485 2. Aryna Sabalenka 6100 (+3) 3. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 5210 (-1) 4. Jessica Pegula (USA) 5000 (-1) 5. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4645 (-1) 6. Cori Gauff (USA) 3992 (+1) 7. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3811 (-1) 8. Daria Kasatkina 3380 9. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2905 (+1) 10. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2815 (+15) 11. Veronika Kudermetova 2740 (-2) 12. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2340 (+5) 13. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2281 (+2) 14. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2195 15. Simona Halep (ROM) 2141 (-3) 16. Victoria Azarenka 2138 (+8) 17. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2030 (+1) 18. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 1909 (+1) 19. Liudmila Samsonova 1905 (+1) 20. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 1880 (+11)