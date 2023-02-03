Ahead of the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League, the Gujarat Giants franchise, owned by Adani Sportsline, announced on Friday announced that they have roped in Rachael Haynes and Nooshin Al Khadeer in their coaching staff.

While they have hired former India captain Mithali Raj as their mentor and advisor last week, former Australian cricketer Rachael Haynes will be the team’s head coach. Additionally, the team’s bowling coach will be former India spinner Nooshin Al Khadeer, with all-rounder Tushar Arothe their batting coach and Gavan Twining the team’s fielding coach.

Mithali said: “The likes of Rachael Haynes, Nooshin Al Khadeer, Tushar Arothe, and Gavan Twining will certainly take the performance of the team notches up.”

“Not only have they carved a niche for themselves in their roles, but their stories of resilience will be an inspiration for the team. Their combined strengths will enable Adani Sportsline’s Gujarat Giants to give their best performance on the ground at the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, which will inspire several aspiring women athletes,” added Mithali.

Haynes, whoplayed at the highest level for more than a decade, has won six world championships with the Australian team and was the vice-captain of the side from 2017-2022. The left-handed batter, who was an integral part of the very successful national set-up, is a veteran of 84 T20Is and played crucial roles in the Australian team’s championship winning campaigns at the 2018 and 2020 T20 World Cups.

Haynes was part of the team that won 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand and has also turned out for the Sydney Thunder in the Women’s Big Bash League, often leading the run scoring charts on her side.

“The Women’s Premier League is such an exciting addition to the cricket landscape. The opportunity to be involved in the inaugural season with the Adani Sportline owned Gujarat Giants and work with the brilliant Mithali Raj is something I’m really looking forward to,” said Haynes.

She added: “We have formed a wonderful coaching team, with Nooshin Al Khadeer, Tushar Arothe and Gavan Twining, who will be bringing on board their rich experience which will help the team to play an exciting brand of cricket which our fans will enjoy watching.”

Nooshin, who made her debut for India when Mithali was already an integral part of the Indian women’s cricket team, is currently the coach of India U-19 Women’s team who recently emerged victorious at the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa. The former India off-break bowler, who bagged 100 wickets in ODIs, was the head coach of the Supernovas team last year, who won the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge.

Meanwhile, Tushar Arothe is well-known in the Indian cricket circles and has been coach of the Indian women’s team. With Arothe at the helm, the Indian women’s team reached the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2017. Arothe, who has a significant coaching experience in the domestic cricket genre, had also led the women’s team to the final of the 2018 Women’s T20 Asia Cup held in Malaysia.