India’s ace off-spinner Ashwin Ravichandran became the fifth spinner of all time to pick up 450 Test wickets as he dismissed Alex Carey on day one of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur on Thursday.
Ashwin had to bide his time during the day’s play but one brought two as he dismissed a dangerous-looking Carey and Australia captain Pat Cummins in quick succession.
First he got Carey out bowled, as a reverse-sweep found the under-edge and sneaked onto the stumps. Cummins then edged one to Virat Kohli at slip.
With his 450th wicket, Ashwin became the second Indian bowler get to the landmark. He is already behind only Kumble’s tally of 619 among Indians.
He finished the innings off with the wicket of Scott Boland for his 452nd, with a terrific carrom ball that spun away and hit the stumps.
Leading men's Test wicket-takers
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Wkts
|Ave
|SR
|5
|10
|Muralidaran (ICC/SL)
|133
|230
|800
|22.72
|55.0
|67
|22
|Warne (AUS)
|145
|273
|708
|25.41
|57.4
|37
|10
|Anderson (ENG)
|177
|329
|675
|26.13
|56.1
|32
|3
|Kumble (IND)
|132
|236
|619
|29.65
|65.9
|35
|8
|Broad (ENG)
|159
|293
|566
|27.77
|56.5
|19
|3
|McGrath (AUS)
|124
|243
|563
|21.64
|51.9
|29
|3
|Walsh (WI)
|132
|242
|519
|24.44
|57.8
|22
|3
|Lyon (AUS)
|116
|217
|460
|31.65
|64.7
|21
|3
|Ashwin (IND)*
|89
|167
|452
|24.23
|52.3
|30
|7
Ashwin also became the second quickest to reach the landmark, in terms of Tests played.
Fastest to 400 men's Test wickets
|Player
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|Debut
|Matches taken
|M Muralidaran (SL)
|v New Zealand
|Kandy
|3 May 2003
|28 Aug 1992
|80
|R Ashwin (IND)
|v Australia
|Nagpur
|9 Feb 2023
|6 Nov 2011
|89
|A Kumble (IND)
|v Pakistan
|Mohali
|8 Mar 2005
|9 Aug 1990
|93
|GD McGrath (AUS)
|v India
|Nagpur
|26 Oct 2004
|12 Nov 1993
|100
|SK Warne (AUS)
|v South Africa
|Durban
|15 Mar 2002
|2 Jan 1992
|101
Watch Ashwin’s 450th Test wicket here: