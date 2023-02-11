Rohit Sharma and Co consolidated their second place on the ICC World Test Championships standings with a big win against table-toppers Australia.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took five wickets as India outplayed Australia by an innings and 132 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday.

The hosts took a commanding first-innings lead of 223 in Nagpur and then bowled out Australia for 91 in the second session to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

The current cycle runs from July 2021 to June 2023 and comprises the top nine Test teams, all of whom will play six series each - three at home and three away. The top two teams will compete in the final, now confirmed to be at the Oval.

There is no reason for Australia to panic just yet because all they need realistically is a draw from the four matches to make sure they book their place in the final. India will need a 3-1 or 4-0 win to confirm their place too without depending on other results.

South Africa and Sri Lanka are the rank outsiders at the moment as they will likely need to win 2-0 in their series against West Indies and in New Zealand, respectively and hope other results pan out their way.